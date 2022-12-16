REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.

