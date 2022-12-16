Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding's own School of Rock? "Beats from the Core" aims to empower through drumming
REDDING, Calif. — It’s said that music helps soothe the soul. For Jeremy Schulz, a lifelong drummer, that idea has shaped his life. Schulz, a Shasta County native, is the proud owner of Redding's first-ever drumming school, "Beats From the Core." The school opened its doors back in...
krcrtv.com
Tickets officially on sale for 75th annual Redding Rodeo
REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.
krcrtv.com
Temporary free parking in downtown Redding ahead of new parking program
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding says metered parking downtown will be free of charge starting on Monday, ahead of the launch of a new parking program, which is set to start in early 2023. The first pay stations for the new program arrived and will be installed...
krcrtv.com
Good News Rescue Mission to hold memorial for homeless who passed away in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) will hold a memorial on Wednesday morning honoring homeless in the community who have passed away in 2022. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the missions at 2842 South Market Street in Redding. The ceremony lines up with...
krcrtv.com
Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Redding again as Hanukkah begins
REDDING, Calif. — Anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed in neighborhoods throughout Redding again. The flyers last popped up in the area about a month ago—and again a few months before that. Now, they've appeared again just as the local Jewish community began celebrating Hanukkah. Temple Beth Israel Board...
krcrtv.com
Whiskeytown works to burn excess fuel to keep the park safe
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While peak fire season is over, park employees at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area are taking measurements to prepare for next summer. Employees began burning piles of fire fuels collected over the past year. Fire Management Officer Jake Akerberg said, because of the Carr Fire,...
krcrtv.com
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
krcrtv.com
Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
krcrtv.com
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
krcrtv.com
City Council to vote on adding more Crisis Intervention Response Team officers in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members will meet on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from new emergency housing and trail repair to adding additional police positions. They will vote to approve the addition of two new Redding Police Department (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team...
krcrtv.com
Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus
REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
krcrtv.com
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Meadows Elementary School Opens Newly Remodeled Playground
REDDING, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art playground was revealed Monday morning at Shasta Meadows Elementary School in Redding. Enterprise Elementary School District (EESD) Superintendent, school board members, and students attended the short opening ceremony in front of the playground. We’re so happy to be able to allow our students...
krcrtv.com
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
krcrtv.com
Health experts warn to take precautions before traveling this holiday season
REDDING, Calif. — Christmas is less than a week away but many states are seeing a rise in illnesses ahead of holiday travel. Cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 have created what health experts are calling a “tridemic.”. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Superintendent of Gateway Unified fired by school board on Tuesday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Update on Tuesday, 12/20/22 after 9 pm:. In a 3-2 vote (Elias Haynes, Lindsi Haynes, and Cherrill Crawford voting in favor) the board of trustees has elected to terminate the contract of Superintendent Jim Harrell. Harrell has been the Superintendent since 2012 and has one...
