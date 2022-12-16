ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Tickets officially on sale for 75th annual Redding Rodeo

REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Redding again as Hanukkah begins

REDDING, Calif. — Anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed in neighborhoods throughout Redding again. The flyers last popped up in the area about a month ago—and again a few months before that. Now, they've appeared again just as the local Jewish community began celebrating Hanukkah. Temple Beth Israel Board...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Whiskeytown works to burn excess fuel to keep the park safe

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While peak fire season is over, park employees at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area are taking measurements to prepare for next summer. Employees began burning piles of fire fuels collected over the past year. Fire Management Officer Jake Akerberg said, because of the Carr Fire,...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus

REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta Meadows Elementary School Opens Newly Remodeled Playground

REDDING, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art playground was revealed Monday morning at Shasta Meadows Elementary School in Redding. Enterprise Elementary School District (EESD) Superintendent, school board members, and students attended the short opening ceremony in front of the playground. We’re so happy to be able to allow our students...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Superintendent of Gateway Unified fired by school board on Tuesday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Update on Tuesday, 12/20/22 after 9 pm:. In a 3-2 vote (Elias Haynes, Lindsi Haynes, and Cherrill Crawford voting in favor) the board of trustees has elected to terminate the contract of Superintendent Jim Harrell. Harrell has been the Superintendent since 2012 and has one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy