ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The coldest Christmas in 22 years? It could be

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsVwh_0jkN18JU00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Santa Claus may be wearing an extra layer under his red coat this year.

According to FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol , this Christmas could be the coldest overall nationwide since 2000.

Get the latest forecast here

That year, a cold outbreak brought Cleveland’s low temperature on Christmas morning down to just 4 degrees Fahrenheit. And based on the forecasting models right now, “we could see something very similar heading into this Christmas,” said FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart .

The average high temperatures closing out December are in the 30s.

“That’s the one thing right now that we’re very sure of — we’re going to see well below average temperatures,” she said Thursday.

What about a white Christmas?

The chance for snow on Christmas Day is around 80%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldNQB_0jkN18JU00

Weather forecasters look for consistencies between various weather models to determine the most likely outcome, Bart said. So far, two of those models say snow will be on the ground by Friday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that gets bumped up by next week,” Bart said.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

And without temperatures warm enough to melt, it could stick around to Sunday, Christmas Day.

“As it stands now, it looks like there is a good chance there could be snow for Christmas” — though it’s still too early to tell how much, Bart said.

Be sure to tune into FOX 8 forecasts in this coming Monday and Tuesday, when the hour-by-hour outlook will get much more accurate, she said.

“We can give you a better look at the timing and some of the threats we’re going to see,” Bart said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Major winter weather system: Here’s the timing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few lingering flurries Monday evening, but quiet conditions for most of us tonight. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. It’s staying cold as temperatures continue to hang out in the 20s for most of the night. A chilly day Tuesday is coming...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland Holiday Magic Before It’s Too Late

Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy