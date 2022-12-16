ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Three Kings Day at Children's Discovery Museum

Join the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Jan. 7 for festive fun with the three kings and more at the 25th annual celebration of Three Kings Day. Make and decorate a crown, enjoy lively and traditional Mariachi youth performers and folklórico dance, delight in gifts of chocolate coins handed out by the kings, and learn how to make real tortillas. Plus, share your talents during the Open Mic sessions.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders

A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

State Grant Will Fund Facilities for Youth Psychiatric Care in SF

San Francisco has been awarded a $33.7 million grant to build new psychiatric facilities for young people, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed. The funding will be used to build new inpatient and outpatient facilities at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The inpatient unit will have 12 beds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One

As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one. "A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley

Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Bay

A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in the East Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 8:34 a.m. and was centered about 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose

San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday

Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide

San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022. Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Shot, Killed While Trying to Prevent Vallejo Waitress From Getting Robbed

Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo is raising money for the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to prevent a waitress from getting robbed. “Just a thank you to anyone and everyone who knew him and is reaching out to me, I want to thank them so much,” said Sandra Sundin, trying her best to process the loss of her husband Bob Sundin.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pinole Police Latest Agency Attempting to Remove Officer Suicide Stigma

A first-of-its-kind effort is underway to draw attention to a problem police agencies have traditionally swept under the rug -- police officer suicides are on the rise. But the Pinole Police Department is hoping its latest effort will both honor the lives lost, and highlight the need to start talking about the problem.
PINOLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Emergency Responders Urge People to Not Call 911 Unless It's Critical

Emergency responders say this tridemic is straining the entire emergency response system with respiratory illnesses flooding dispatch centers and impacting ambulance response times. “We’re receiving hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls every day and were transporting as a result of those calls, were transporting somewhere on the order of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy