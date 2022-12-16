ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Morrissey vents about firehouse primary being 'rigged' in opponent's favor, but will stay in the race

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCpx8_0jkMzOg900

RICHMOND — It was about 25 minutes into a news conference Thursday, and state Sen. Joe Morrissey was listing accusations against the Democratic leadership setting up next Tuesday's 4th District firehouse primary to favor a fellow state senator's chances of winning the party's nomination.

After using terminology such as "anoint and appoint," and noting how two primary precincts were located in Sen. Jennifer McClellan's political back yard of Richmond, one of the journalists assembled in Morrissey's German School Road office flatly asked if the candidate thought the primary was rigged.

Morrissey, D-Chesterfield, did not hesitate to answer: "Of course it is."

That comment summed up the thesis of Morrissey's 30-minute news conference, which he called hours after Del. Lamont Bagby of Henrico County took himself out of the race for the nomination and threw his support behind McClellan. Among what he called were three "cracks" in the process, Morrissey questioned why Bagby, who days before had promoted himself as the late Donald McEachin's heir apparent in Congress, pulled back his campaign and said that "there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor," and that is McClellan.

Morrissey said Bagby went "from unparalleled bravado to unparalleled spinelessness" with that statement. While he said he had no proof, he accused the McClellan campaign of making political promises to Bagby in exchange for his exit.

Response to that claim from the McClellan camp was swift.

McClellan campaign spokesperson Jared Leopold dismissed Morrissey's claim of an agreement being struck. In a message to The Progress-Index, Leopold noted that Bagby and McClellan had worked together as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and it's "no surprise that they would work together in this campaign to continue the legacy of their mutual mentor, Rep. Donald McEachin.”

A message The Progress-Index left with Bagby seeking comment was not immediately returned Thursday. However, in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch after Morrissey's press conference, Bagby responded, "Why would Morrissey care if I'm in or out and what would I respond to his racist comments?"

The 4th Congressional District is a Black-majority district. Morrissey is the only white candidate among the slate, but he has a history of support within Black communities in central Virginia.

At his news conference, Morrissey repeated several accusations against the Democratic party that he raised when he announced his candidacy Tuesday for the vacancy caused by McEachin's Nov. 28 death.

He was critical of the party then — and again on Thursday — of disenfranchising Democratic voters, especially women and minorities, by scheduling the firehouse primary on a Tuesday rather than on the weekend, as the Republicans are doing Saturday in Colonial Heights when they choose their nominee.

He took more aim at the 4th Democratic leadership for initially setting up five polling places — two of them within the city of Richmond — for voters within the 15 localities that make up the 4th to go to on Tuesday. Morrissey said his initial complaints to state Democratic leadership about those locations initially went unheeded. When he enlisted the aid of Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton — "Mamie listened to me," he said at the news conference — that number was pushed up to eight.

Still, Morrissey was not happy with the new locations because two of them, Charles City and Surry counties, each represented less than 1% of the voting population in the 4th, and the third one in Chesterfield County was placed within the home district of Republican state Sen Amanda Chase rather than any of his district's precincts in southeast and southern Chesterfield.

"Once again, the Democratic Party of Virginia is trying to anoint and appoint their representative in Congress," Morrissey said. He made the same accusations against party leadership three years ago when he ran against incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg.

"I wound up beating her in Petersburg with 72% of the vote," Morrissey said.

He encouraged voters who "don't like the mischief that the Democratic Party has engaged in the last few days" to come out to the primary Tuesday. He did not ask them to vote for him specifically, but encouraged them to show up as a call for more transparency within the party.

Because the 4th has such a solid Democratic base, many pundits feel that whoever wins the party's nomination is practically ensured of winning the special election Feb. 21, 2023.

Despite his accusations of the party favoring McClellan, Morrissey vowed to stay in the race and even felt it was winnable.

"I didn't quit three years ago, and I'm not going to quit now," he reiterated.

Two other candidates will be on the ballot for Tuesday's primary, former Petersburg city attorney Joe Preston and Hopewell businessman Tavorise Marks.

Meanwhile. McClellan's list of endorsements for the seat grew to 75 Thursday, just two days after announcing her candidacy. In addition to Bagby, McClellan has gained the backing of U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, former House of Delegates speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County, and other state and federal Democratic leaders. Locally, she has been endorsed by Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin Jr. and Hopewell Councilor Jasmine Gore, a former mayor of the city.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, and councilors Charles Cuthbert, Darrin Hill and Arnold Westbrook Jr. backed up Morrissey at his candidacy announcement Tuesday in Petersburg.

Important reminders

The Petersburg Democratic Committee offers these reminders about Tuesday's firehouse primary:

  • The 4th District stretches from metro Richmond south to the Virginia-North Carolina state line, and includes all of the cities of Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Emporia and Richmond; and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Brunswick, Greensville, Surry, Charles City and Sussex. It also includes parts of Chesterfield, Henrico and Southampton counties.
  • Voting will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Balloting will take place at the following locations:
  • Brunswick Conference Center - 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville
  • Charles City Government Center - 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City
  • Dogtown Dance Studio - 109 W 15th St, Richmond
  • Diversity Richmond - 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond
  • IBEW Local 666 - 1390 E. Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs
  • Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield
  • Surry Parks & Recreation Center - 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry
  • Tabernacle Baptist Church - 444 Halifax Street, Petersburg

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Progress-Index

Benjamin takes GOP nomination in 4th, will try for the congressional seat a third time

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Will the third time be the charm for Leon Benjamin? Fourth District Republicans hope so. Benjamin, a Richmond pastor unsuccessful in his last two runs for the House of Representatives seat, won a three-way canvass Saturday to carry the GOP banner in a special election to find the successor to the late Rep. Donald McEachin. After five hours of voting at Life Christian Academy, Benjamin received the most votes over congressional aide Dale Sturdifen...
RICHMOND, VA
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
C. Heslop

Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses

RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

4K+
Followers
935
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy