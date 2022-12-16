Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. Firestone 39
Ansonia 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33
Atwater Waterloo 56, McDonald 37
Batavia Clermont NE 45, Williamsburg 39
Bellville Clear Fork 34, Marion Pleasant 29
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 40
Bethel-Tate 73, Blanchester 66
Bishop Fenwick 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 33
Bluffton 55, Ada 43
Botkins 46, Hou 36
Caledonia River Valley 57, Marion Harding 35
Camden Preble Shawnee 55, New Paris National Trail 19
Cin. West Clermont 55, Loveland 49
Coldwater 52, New Knoxville 28
Columbiana Crestview 57, Brookfield 45
Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 46
Cory-Rawson 65, Arcadia 56
Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22
Culver Academy, Ind. 50, Hudson WRA 39
Defiance 68, Van Wert 54
Defiance Ayersville 33, Haviland Wayne Trace 24
Defiance Tinora 51, Edgerton 34
Delphos Jefferson 50, Harrod Allen E. 47, OT
Dola Hardin Northern 47, Lima Perry 33
Doylestown Chippewa 52, Dalton 37
Findlay 45, Tol. St. Ursula 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 79, Arlington 35
Garrettsville Garfield 46, Warren Champion 43
Germantown Valley View 49, Eaton 46
Girard 56, Hubbard 39
Goshen 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Continental 31
Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 38
Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Southview 24
Jefferson Area 47, Niles McKinley 32
Kansas Lakota 36, Gibsonburg 33
Kinsman Badger 55, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Campbell Memorial 20
Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 37
Legacy Christian 63, Franklin 34
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35, Bradford 18
Lima Bath 50, Kenton 29
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Manchester 21
Maria Stein Marion Local 52, St. Henry 49, OT
McArthur Vinton County 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
McComb 48, Vanlue 20
Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, W. Liberty-Salem 30
Milton-Union 47, Day. Northridge 39
Mowrystown Whiteoak 39, Peebles 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 41
New Bremen 50, Delphos St. John’s 23
New Lebanon Dixie 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 30
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Arcanum 31
New Middletown Spring. 43, Mineral Ridge 23
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Elida 26
Paulding 48, Antwerp 43, OT
Piketon 30, Fairfield 29
Poland Seminary 47, Canfield S. Range 26
Portsmouth 59, Gallipolis Gallia 36
Proctorville Fairland 79, Chesapeake 44
Rockford Parkway 34, Minster 21
Russia 37, Anna 31
Salineville Southern 52, Lisbon David Anderson 23
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, W. Union 14
Seaman N. Adams 54, Southeastern 29
Shadyside 50, Barnesville 47
Sherwood Fairview 63, Hicksville 20
St. Patrick, Ky. 44, Georgetown 33
Steubenville 47, Oak Glen, W.Va. 45
Struthers 67, Cortland Lakeview 44
Tipp City Bethel 46, Casstown Miami E. 36
Tol. Whitmer 49, Notre Dame Academy 39
Vandalia Butler 52, W. Carrollton 41
Versailles 46, Ft. Recovery 32
Waterford 50, Stewart Federal Hocking 25
Waverly 55, Portsmouth W. 49
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Marion Elgin 30
Wheelersburg 49, McDermott Scioto NW 11
Wilmington 48, New Richmond 16
Windham 49, Bristol 20
Wooster 46, Ashland 29
Youngs. East 51, Lisbon Beaver 31
Youngs. Liberty 59, Newton Falls 30
Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Leetonia 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. KIPP, ccd.
Lees Creek E. Clinton vs. Felicity-Franklin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0