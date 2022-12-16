Thursday's Scores

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO