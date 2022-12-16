ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50

Central City 54, Minden 50

Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42

Cozad 58, Cambridge 31

Cross County 84, Hampton 41

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38

Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25

Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51

Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33

Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17

Medicine Valley 75, Hitchcock County 34

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 48

North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Gothenburg 46

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53

Osceola 68, Dorchester 21

Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 50

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Heartland Lutheran 11

Tri County Northeast 46, Winside 44

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35

Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72

MAC Shoot Out=

Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28

Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30

Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.

Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.

Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

