Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50
Central City 54, Minden 50
Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42
Cozad 58, Cambridge 31
Cross County 84, Hampton 41
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38
Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25
Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51
Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17
Medicine Valley 75, Hitchcock County 34
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 48
North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Gothenburg 46
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53
Osceola 68, Dorchester 21
Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 50
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Heartland Lutheran 11
Tri County Northeast 46, Winside 44
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35
Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72
MAC Shoot Out=
Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28
Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30
Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.
Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.
Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.
___
