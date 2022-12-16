Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37
Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41
Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60
Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29
Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24
Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57
Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12
Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31
Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67
Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46
Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41
Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22
St. Mark’s 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32
Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
