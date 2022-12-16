ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark’s 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

