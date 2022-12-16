Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34
Auburn 51, Ralston 34
Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37
Cozad 42, Cambridge 35
Cross County 52, Hampton 36
Dorchester 38, Osceola 24
Elkhorn North 65, Millard South 63, OT
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24
Gothenburg 54, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Aquinas 32
Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 43
Lincoln High 58, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 9
Medicine Valley 37, Hitchcock County 34
Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter/Milligan 45
North Bend Central 44, Pender 36
Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36
Omaha North 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Platteview 39
Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35
Treynor, Iowa 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Arapahoe 26
Winside 43, Tri County Northeast 35
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Omaha Nation 80, Takini, S.D. 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50, Santee 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Ponca vs. Vermillion, S.D., ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.
Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.
Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
West Boyd vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Winnebago vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0