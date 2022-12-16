ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34

Auburn 51, Ralston 34

Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37

Cozad 42, Cambridge 35

Cross County 52, Hampton 36

Dorchester 38, Osceola 24

Elkhorn North 65, Millard South 63, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24

Gothenburg 54, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Aquinas 32

Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 43

Lincoln High 58, Lincoln East 38

Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 9

Medicine Valley 37, Hitchcock County 34

Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter/Milligan 45

North Bend Central 44, Pender 36

Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36

Omaha North 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Platteview 39

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35

Treynor, Iowa 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Arapahoe 26

Winside 43, Tri County Northeast 35

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Omaha Nation 80, Takini, S.D. 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50, Santee 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.

CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Ponca vs. Vermillion, S.D., ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.

Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.

Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

West Boyd vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Winnebago vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

