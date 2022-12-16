Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 65, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 43
Central - Wise 32, Union 24
Christiansburg 61, Northside 58
Douglas Freeman 55, TJHS 12
Glenvar 45, Staunton River 42
Grafton 68, New Kent 35
Gretna def. Tunstall, forfeit
Hanover 57, Deep Run 34
Hermitage 53, Mills Godwin 43
Highland Springs 98, Atlee 21
Holton Arms, Md. 52, Madeira School 19
King George 54, Essex 27
Lafayette 81, Smithfield 27
Lebanon 54, Tazewell 53
Liberty Christian 61, Heritage (Lynchburg) 20
Lightridge 50, Loudoun County 35
Marion 54, Rural Retreat 42
Matoaca 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44
Meadowbrook 73, Petersburg 38
Menchville 94, Heritage (Newport News) 19
Oscar Smith 57, Great Bridge 23
Patrick County 56, Dan River 16
Potomac Falls 42, Freedom (W) 40
Powhatan 56, Caroline 25
Pulaski County 68, Radford 13
Quantico 26, King Abdullah 25
Salisbury, Md. 46, Nandua 30
Seton School 72, Trinity Christian School 23
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 39, Lynchburg Home School 20
St. Margaret’s 58, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Strasburg 35, Page County 20
Tabb 58, Jamestown 33
Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 25
Tuscarora 50, Rock Ridge 15
Varina 42, Huguenot 21
Warhill 50, York 38
Washington-Liberty 71, Yorktown 44
Western Branch 60, Lakeland 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd.
