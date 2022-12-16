ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burr & Burton Academy 41, Mount Abraham Union 33

Fair Haven Union 59, Otter Valley Union 31

Hazen Union 52, Oxbow Union 37

Lake Region Union 40, Rice Memorial 36

Leland & Gray Union 32, Mount St. Joseph Academy 30

Mount Mansfield Union 58, Rutland 52

Peoples Academy 66, Danville 22

St. Johnsbury Academy 54, Spaulding 35

West Rutland 88, Mill River Union 7

Windsor 89, Bellows Falls Union 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rivendell, N.H. vs. Thetford Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

