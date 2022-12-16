Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burr & Burton Academy 41, Mount Abraham Union 33
Fair Haven Union 59, Otter Valley Union 31
Hazen Union 52, Oxbow Union 37
Lake Region Union 40, Rice Memorial 36
Leland & Gray Union 32, Mount St. Joseph Academy 30
Mount Mansfield Union 58, Rutland 52
Peoples Academy 66, Danville 22
St. Johnsbury Academy 54, Spaulding 35
West Rutland 88, Mill River Union 7
Windsor 89, Bellows Falls Union 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rivendell, N.H. vs. Thetford Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0