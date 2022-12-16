ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Thursday's Scores

 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 48, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Benton Harbor 56, Dowagiac Union 37

Blissfield 63, Clinton 17

Bloomingdale 54, Comstock 28

Breckenridge 56, Ashley 9

Brooklyn Columbia Central 52, Onsted 22

Brown City 32, Vassar 27

Brownstown Woodhaven 66, Lincoln Park 8

Buchanan 49, Niles Brandywine 45, OT

Byron Center 54, Grand Rapids Christian 34

Caledonia 40, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27

Cassopolis 39, Berrien Springs 29

Deckerville 29, Bay City All Saints 28

Detroit East English 61, Detroit Ford 9

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 29, Memphis 13

Escanaba 66, Bark River-Harris 54

Gaylord St. Mary 54, Mancelona 13

Gladstone 56, Iron Mountain 41

Grass Lake 66, East Jackson 43

Hartford 47, Decatur 26

Holton 49, Muskegon Catholic Central 29

Hudson 33, Hillsdale 28

Imlay City 50, Almont 32

Kingston 54, Marlette 28

Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Painesdale Jeffers 33

Lutheran Westland 41, Redford Thurston 20

Mason County Eastern 39, Baldwin 21

Mendon 28, White Pigeon 21

Monroe Jefferson 38, Milan 33

Onaway 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 39

Oxford 56, Birmingham Seaholm 34

Petoskey 44, Gaylord 34

Saginaw Arthur Hill 53, Burton Madison 20

Sandusky 34, Reese 24

St. Catherine 47, Dearborn Fordson 35

Three Oaks River Valley 44, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24

Trenton 49, Southgate Anderson 18

Webberville 32, Burton Atherton 26

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 49, Ann Arbor Central Academy 17

Wyandotte Roosevelt 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canton vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, ccd.

Flint Beecher vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.

Indian River-Inland Lakes vs. Pellston, ccd.

Southfield Manoogian vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.

Stephenson vs. Menominee, ppd.

Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

