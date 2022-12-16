Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 48, Gibraltar Carlson 37
Benton Harbor 56, Dowagiac Union 37
Blissfield 63, Clinton 17
Bloomingdale 54, Comstock 28
Breckenridge 56, Ashley 9
Brooklyn Columbia Central 52, Onsted 22
Brown City 32, Vassar 27
Brownstown Woodhaven 66, Lincoln Park 8
Buchanan 49, Niles Brandywine 45, OT
Byron Center 54, Grand Rapids Christian 34
Caledonia 40, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27
Cassopolis 39, Berrien Springs 29
Deckerville 29, Bay City All Saints 28
Detroit East English 61, Detroit Ford 9
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 29, Memphis 13
Escanaba 66, Bark River-Harris 54
Gaylord St. Mary 54, Mancelona 13
Gladstone 56, Iron Mountain 41
Grass Lake 66, East Jackson 43
Hartford 47, Decatur 26
Holton 49, Muskegon Catholic Central 29
Hudson 33, Hillsdale 28
Imlay City 50, Almont 32
Kingston 54, Marlette 28
Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Painesdale Jeffers 33
Lutheran Westland 41, Redford Thurston 20
Mason County Eastern 39, Baldwin 21
Mendon 28, White Pigeon 21
Monroe Jefferson 38, Milan 33
Onaway 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 39
Oxford 56, Birmingham Seaholm 34
Petoskey 44, Gaylord 34
Saginaw Arthur Hill 53, Burton Madison 20
Sandusky 34, Reese 24
St. Catherine 47, Dearborn Fordson 35
Three Oaks River Valley 44, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24
Trenton 49, Southgate Anderson 18
Webberville 32, Burton Atherton 26
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 49, Ann Arbor Central Academy 17
Wyandotte Roosevelt 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canton vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, ccd.
Flint Beecher vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.
Indian River-Inland Lakes vs. Pellston, ccd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.
Stephenson vs. Menominee, ppd.
Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
