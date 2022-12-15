Cooke scores 18, No. 1 South Carolina tops S Dakota St 62-44

Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low.

Cooke was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Aliyah Boston added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina.

Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (7-5) and Brooklyn Meyer added 10.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 81, DAVIDSON 47

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as North Carolina State ran away from Davidson.

The Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth straight game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.

Davidson (4-7) was led by 10 points from Issy Morgan.

NO. 10 UCLA 59, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir scored 16 points and UCLA survived a late rally to beat Southern California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Charisma Osborne added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kiki Rice scored 14 points for the Bruins (10-1), who shot 32.9% from the field.

Kadi Sissoko led the Trojans (9-1) with 20 points. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton added 10 points.

NO. 16 OREGON 88, EASTERN WASHINGTON 38

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a season-best 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Oregon dominated Eastern Washington.

Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Endyia Rogers scored 11 with 10 boards for the Ducks (8-1).

Jamie Loera led the Eagles (6-3) with nine points and six rebounds.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 93, TENNESSEE STATE 27

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored a career-high 30 points and had 11 rebounds, and Baylor routed Tennessee State.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for Baylor (8-2).

Shonnyvelle Regalado scored a team-high six points in nine minutes for Tennessee State (4-6), which turned it over 25 times.

