Since 1989, one Magic Kingdom ride has thrilled guests with a GIANT splash that often leaves them SOAKED but also feeling Satisfactual. Yep, we’re talking about Splash Mountain, which will soon close FOREVER, to become a new attraction dedicated to The Princess and the Frog. So many guests are now trying to ride Splash Mountain before it closes, meaning that lines for the attraction are getting longer than ever. But we have a tip on how to ride it without long lines!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO