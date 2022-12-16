ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valpo.life

Top 10 business articles on Valpo.Life in 2022

From highlighting some of the amazing employees across the many organizations in our Region, to celebrating businesses through their successes, to supporting various groups' accomplishments during the year, 2022 involved a lot in the world of business that we were proud to share on the GreatNews.Life sites. Veterinarians continued to...
VALPARAISO, IN
huntleyvoice.com

How the cookie is crumbl-ing

Limeade, blueberry cheesecake, chilled sugar, and Sour Patch Kid. For $10.48, you can get four cookies the size of your hand at Algonquin’s latest baking craze; on Nov. 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookie finally opened their doors at 535 County Line Road, right in the heart of the Algonquin Commons.
ALGONQUIN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Renee Hall honored with Michigan City Education Award

On an annual basis the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce solicits nominations from local schools, teachers, and community members for its Michigan City Education Award. This year that process began in October and after a review of all nominations the selection committee chose to honor Renee Hall with this year’s award. Presented by Comcast Business, this annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

