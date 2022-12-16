Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Mayor Prince announces next events in monthlong “Spread The Joy” celebration
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced more events in his monthlong “Spread The Joy” holiday celebration. Mayor Prince began the festivities with the “Festival of Lights,” the first oﬃcial Christmas tree lighting in several years, followed by the second annual City of Gary “Senior Holiday Brunch.”
Top 10 business articles on Valpo.Life in 2022
From highlighting some of the amazing employees across the many organizations in our Region, to celebrating businesses through their successes, to supporting various groups' accomplishments during the year, 2022 involved a lot in the world of business that we were proud to share on the GreatNews.Life sites. Veterinarians continued to...
How the cookie is crumbl-ing
Limeade, blueberry cheesecake, chilled sugar, and Sour Patch Kid. For $10.48, you can get four cookies the size of your hand at Algonquin’s latest baking craze; on Nov. 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookie finally opened their doors at 535 County Line Road, right in the heart of the Algonquin Commons.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
Renee Hall honored with Michigan City Education Award
On an annual basis the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce solicits nominations from local schools, teachers, and community members for its Michigan City Education Award. This year that process began in October and after a review of all nominations the selection committee chose to honor Renee Hall with this year’s award. Presented by Comcast Business, this annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Chicago snowstorm: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of massive storm expected to bring blizzard conditions
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Northeast Illinois and most of Northwest Indiana ahead of a massive winter storm system expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region later this week. Forecast details for this winter storm are now coming into focus. A far-reaching,...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago metro area for Thursday through Saturday
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect throughout the entire Chicago area, beginning Thursday evening through early Saturday morning. The watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday. Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana will also...
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
Hammond taking Franciscan Health to court over downtown hospital and ER closure
The city of Hammond is taking one of the biggest hospital systems in Indiana to court.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
