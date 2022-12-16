UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident

UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision.

According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are all responding.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

