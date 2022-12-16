ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident

By Izzy Post
WVNS
 5 days ago

UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision.

According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are all responding.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.

