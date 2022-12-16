Flowery Branch takes action on sewer plan at City Council meeting

Flowery Branch is going back to the drawing board on its sewer plant expansion project.

City Council voted Thursday, Dec. 15, to reject bids on the project from earlier this year and pursue hiring a “construction manager at risk,” or a contractor who would “work very closely with the city and the city’s engineer” in a new design and construction of the project.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction,” Councilman Joe Anglin said.

A low bid of $52 million earlier this year for the project budgeted at $23 million “was going to dictate not a few dollars increase in sewer bills but a significant ... increase,” he said.

Earlier, during the meeting’s public comment time, a resident asked the council not to start over with the process, saying that staying the course “might cost a few dollars more on our wastewater bills, but that’s fine.”

Anglin noted that an agreement with another local government is underway “to alleviate some of the flow that’s coming into our system now.” Mayor Ed Asbridge elaborated a bit, saying, “We’ve got some other things in the works, dealing with the city of Gainesville.”

Anglin continued: “It’s going to take time to get to where we want to go, but ... it is a waiting game, especially when you’re dealing with something that’s important to the environment and everything else,” he said.

With the construction manager at risk, cost estimates “will be given during the design phase, and the contractor will provide a guaranteed maximum price” when the project is 80% designed, according to a city document.

That price “represents a cost threshold that the construction manager is contractually bound to honor,” according to Indeed, a jobs website. “Should the project exceed this threshold, the construction manager, not the owner, is financially liable — hence the ‘at risk’ component of (the job title).”

Flowery Branch has been working on the issue since August, after the bids were opened.

The council directed city officials at the time to stop accepting sewer applications until the future becomes clearer. “We have to slow this train, to be able to take a breath for a moment and get this figured out,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said.

Flowery Branch is growing fast, with development taking place across the city. The council has been served a steady diet of projects to consider in recent years, including large residential ones.

“For the most part, over the last two to three years, most of the (residential) growth has been high-density,” Trey Gavin, an engineer working with the city on the sewer project, told the council in August. “We’re seeing a lot of townhomes built, we’re seeing a lot of apartment complexes, and this puts more of a strain on our wastewater system.”

As for the higher project costs, he said, “We are seeing increases in costs for all materials and all equipment. Labor increases are staggering.”

Gavin said he hopes a resolution can be brought before the council “as quickly as possible because every day it seems like prices continue to move upward.”

“The cost of time is a great concern,” he added.

The city is operating at 900,000 million gallons per day. The expansion would add 1.3 million gallons per day, Gavin said.

Officials with Stifel, an investment banking firm, spoke to the Flowery Branch City Council in September about financing options if the city decided to pursue the $52 million project.

But paying back loans would result in hiking water and sewer rates as high as 16.5% per year, they said.