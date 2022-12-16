ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Bodies Were Found 10 Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
 7 days ago

Toledo Police Department

Two bodies were found Thursday as police continue to investigate — and make arrests — after the disappearance of two teen boys in Toledo, Ohio.

Authorities have not identified the bodies, which were found in a vacant house that burned down earlier this month in a fire that's believed to be arson. Local TV footage on Thursday showed law enforcement at the wreckage of the house along with family members of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.

The boys were last seen alive on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park getting into a silver SUV. According to reports, Pittman asked his mom to order him a Lyft from a party at the Maumee Bay Lodge, which was the last she heard from him.

On Thursday, the Toledo Police Department announced the discovery of the two bodies at the house, which burned down two days after the teens were last seen. Identifying the bodies will take time, Lt. Dan Gerken said at a news conference.

"This is an ongoing case," Gerken said. "We're not anywhere close to being done and we're getting more and more information."

However, five arrests have been made in connection to the teens' disappearance. Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich, and Carissa Eames were charged earlier this week with impeding an investigation after police said they lied about the whereabouts of the teens. On Thursday, police announced two others have been arrested and charged: Cruz Garcia with two counts of kidnapping and Diamond Rivera with obstruction of justice.

Wilder's sister previously said that LaForge-Yingling, Gingrich, and Eames are related to his girlfriend, WTOL 11 reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe2cU_0jkKKCgu00
13 ABC / Via 13abc.com

The teens' families have been searching for the boys since they went missing.

"I just want my baby home,” Kenyotta Reynolds, Pittman's mother, told WTVG early Thursday. “I don’t care about nothing else. I just want him home, that’s it.”

Samantha Nadolny, Wilder's aunt, told WTVG that she and the rest of the family had had no communication with Wilder since he was picked up from the party on Dec. 3.

“He was picked up from a party, and that was the last time we have known to see him or speak to him,” Nadolny said. “He spoke to a family member on FaceTime Saturday, and that was the last time we’ve heard or seen anything. No communication whatsoever.

“It’s like a movie we never wanted to be a part of; it’s horrible,” she said. “We just lost his mother less than a year ago. This is just horrible. It’s literally been a nightmare. Our family is falling apart.”

Reynolds told the news outlet that she and others have been searching, knocking on doors, and passing out flyers.

“It’s hard to do, people turning the flyers away, all types of stuff," she said. "It feels like everybody has something to do with it. I just want them at home.”

