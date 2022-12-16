ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Campaign aims to decrease stigma around maternal substance use disorder

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpFDp_0jkK4X9i00

Tough as a Mother helps mothers with addiction 02:34

Mothers are tough but life? It can be brutal. As the holidays approach, the Tough as a Mother Campaign wants to remind those moms, you're not alone.

CBS

Tough as a Mother is a statewide campaign that launched in May 2020, and has been working to decrease the stigma around maternal substance use disorder. In the last two years, the number of resources for mothers seeking addiction recovery has grown across the state.

"We actually have soon to be seven programs statewide where pregnant and parenting women can go to treatment with their children, and not have to choose between parenting and recovery," said Kallen Thorton.

Thornton manages Colorado's Gender Response Services within the state's new Behavioral Health Administration.

She says past misconceptions around addiction, for instance- that alcoholism is primarily a male disease, has created setbacks when it comes to treatment for women. Mothers especially.

"We don't screen pregnant and parenting moms for substance use or ask them about substance use," said Thornton.

Thornton, along with other behavioral health professionals want people to know that is finally starting to change but there's still a stigma. Thornton says, for numerous reasons, mothers are scared to seek help and especially around the holidays, many will turn to substances to cope.

"It's really scary, over the pandemic alcohol-related deaths increased a great deal, particularly among women," said Thornton.

The latest data from the state shows more than 17% of Colorado mothers have reported drinking alcohol within the last few months of pregnancy. That number continues to rise, along with the number of alcohol-related deaths among women.

CBS News Colorado met one Colorado mom who says finding a community of sober moms through Tough as a Mother was crucial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04A9dD_0jkK4X9i00
CBS

"It's been a wonderful outlet for me to go to when I feel like I am struggling," said Ouimet.

For Ouimet, 31, every day presents a new challenge.

"It's hard because right before this interview, I was telling myself like, it's okay to maybe drink. Like it will be fine," said Shannon Ouimet.

Ouimet said as she was trying to justify having just one drink when CBS News Colorado emailed her with an interview request.

"I wanted to do an interview for sober moms, and I was like, wow that's crazy how fast things can change," said Ouimet.

She has been sober now for almost four years. It's a daily priority for the mother of two but she says it has been her hardest journey.

"My second hardest journey is doing this mom thing without my own mom. She was kind of my lifeline when she was alive," she said.

Ouimet said after her mother passed from cancer in 2014, her drinking spiraled out of control.

"It would just get me out of bed to get going to start my day and I told myself that it helped me at work perform better, and interact with clients more," she said.

What helped was finding a support system, not just for those struggling with substance abuse but for mothers.

"Now, I'm not looking for the next drink to help me get through the problem so that's rewarding to know that I can do that on my own," she said.

The holidays are especially triggering for Ouimet without her mom but she can find instant support through Tough as a Mother.

"It reminds me that there are plenty of other people going through the same exact thing."

The hardest part is having the courage to reach out. Experts say that most pregnant women and parenting mothers struggling with addiction have the desire to get better but are afraid to seek help.

Thornton says the programs offered through Tough as a Mother are not punitive. They are voluntary and safe. Social Services will only remove a child if they believe there is a risk of physical abuse or neglect. If you are in treatment, you are showing that you are trying to make a better life for yourself and your children.

"We have to make it safe for moms to reach out and when moms do reach out, they should be met with compassion and support and childcare and resources and celebration," said Thornton.

The Tough as a Mother campaign has a special holiday tool kit to help others learn how they can support pregnant and parenting mothers this holiday season.

For more information on the campaign or to find addiction recovery resources near you, click here:

https://toughasamother.org/?fbclid=IwAR2hO8FcUwE18_N2cWG2qdDVdyE9rVKR9mpjE_s4CyNo7l3Hv3UW9qsJYlE

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
MedicalXpress

Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery

A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
CBS Denver

Department of Housing Stability holds panel discussion to address homeless crisis in Denver

Denver's Department of Housing Stability, held its first-panel discussion Friday for an opportunity to hear about the state of the homeless and housing crisis.The meeting addressed, the "unprecedented" funding the state has secured to tackle it and how the city's new population of migrants fits into the plan. Britta Fischer is the executive director and has been since the department opened three years ago. A seemingly impossible role she took on at the height of the pandemic. "Just in those three years, we've seen 5,000 households that have regained stable housing with investments that we've made through community partners like...
DENVER, CO
KevinMD.com

The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine

“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
MedicalXpress

Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl

Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
WebMD

How I Live With and Manage Treatment-Resistant Depression

From the time I first walked into a therapist's office in 2019, and eventually into a psychiatrist's office roughly 4 months later, until this very day, there aren't many forms of treatment or even many medications I haven't tried to treat my major depressive disorder -- all to different degrees of success. Some never worked at all. Others would provide a brief glimpse of what life on the other side of the darkness and deepness of real depression was like, only to stop working weeks or months later.
MedicalXpress

Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments

They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections

Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
ATLANTA, GA
psychologytoday.com

Can a Person Outgrow Their Mental Illness?

After receiving a diagnosis, feelings of powerlessness can take control. Feeling helpless and forming a new identity is an expected process. Denying the symptoms of mental illness doesn't typically help, but some specific strategies can. It’s a common thing to wish away the vulnerability of the human condition in the...
psychologytoday.com

The Heartbreak of Dissociative Identity Disorder

It’s been just over a year since I publicly came forward with my lived experience of dissociative identity disorder (DID), what used to be referred to as multiple personality disorder, which now (if we could only get the entire mental health profession on board with) would be more appropriately referred to as dissociative identities—leaving out the disorder. Few have come to appreciate the brilliance behind this remarkable coping strategy and yet instead remain fascinated with the “disorder.”
MedicalXpress

Pandemic's many effects on older women documented

A new supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, titled "The Impact, Experience, and Challenges of COVID-19: The Women's Health Initiative (WHI)," explores key areas on how older women initially responded to the threat of COVID-19, their concerns about the pandemic, and aspects of their prior health and well-being that may have influenced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
psychologytoday.com

Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain

Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
KevinMD.com

Overcoming the epidemic of loneliness

As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
CBS Denver

Mother of 2017 CSU shooting survivor gets Master's degree to help improve policing

The stepmother of a woman who survived a gunman's attack near the campus of Colorado State University in 2017 is now hoping to help out first responders who helped save her daughter's life.Kristen Johnson graduated on Friday with a Master's degree in social work from CSU. She said she used the tragedy her family went through as inspiration for her capstone project. Johnson and her fellow classmates used their capstone project to study recruitment and retention issues in the profession of law enforcement. The idea to study the topic, for Johnson, was largely fueled by a shooting just west of CSU's...
FORT COLLINS, CO
psychologytoday.com

A Mental Toolkit for Navigating Depression

Human givens therapy helps people make sense of their predicaments and manage them effectively. These skills can be applied throughout life, yet many people forget to use them. Because people can forget their coping skills when blindsided by a new situation, a simple reminder may be needed. I received an...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy