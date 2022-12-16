Campaign aims to decrease stigma around maternal substance use disorder

Tough as a Mother helps mothers with addiction 02:34

Mothers are tough but life? It can be brutal. As the holidays approach, the Tough as a Mother Campaign wants to remind those moms, you're not alone.

CBS

Tough as a Mother is a statewide campaign that launched in May 2020, and has been working to decrease the stigma around maternal substance use disorder. In the last two years, the number of resources for mothers seeking addiction recovery has grown across the state.

"We actually have soon to be seven programs statewide where pregnant and parenting women can go to treatment with their children, and not have to choose between parenting and recovery," said Kallen Thorton.

Thornton manages Colorado's Gender Response Services within the state's new Behavioral Health Administration.

She says past misconceptions around addiction, for instance- that alcoholism is primarily a male disease, has created setbacks when it comes to treatment for women. Mothers especially.

"We don't screen pregnant and parenting moms for substance use or ask them about substance use," said Thornton.

Thornton, along with other behavioral health professionals want people to know that is finally starting to change but there's still a stigma. Thornton says, for numerous reasons, mothers are scared to seek help and especially around the holidays, many will turn to substances to cope.

"It's really scary, over the pandemic alcohol-related deaths increased a great deal, particularly among women," said Thornton.

The latest data from the state shows more than 17% of Colorado mothers have reported drinking alcohol within the last few months of pregnancy. That number continues to rise, along with the number of alcohol-related deaths among women.

CBS News Colorado met one Colorado mom who says finding a community of sober moms through Tough as a Mother was crucial.

CBS

"It's been a wonderful outlet for me to go to when I feel like I am struggling," said Ouimet.

For Ouimet, 31, every day presents a new challenge.

"It's hard because right before this interview, I was telling myself like, it's okay to maybe drink. Like it will be fine," said Shannon Ouimet.

Ouimet said as she was trying to justify having just one drink when CBS News Colorado emailed her with an interview request.

"I wanted to do an interview for sober moms, and I was like, wow that's crazy how fast things can change," said Ouimet.

She has been sober now for almost four years. It's a daily priority for the mother of two but she says it has been her hardest journey.

"My second hardest journey is doing this mom thing without my own mom. She was kind of my lifeline when she was alive," she said.

Ouimet said after her mother passed from cancer in 2014, her drinking spiraled out of control.

"It would just get me out of bed to get going to start my day and I told myself that it helped me at work perform better, and interact with clients more," she said.

What helped was finding a support system, not just for those struggling with substance abuse but for mothers.

"Now, I'm not looking for the next drink to help me get through the problem so that's rewarding to know that I can do that on my own," she said.

The holidays are especially triggering for Ouimet without her mom but she can find instant support through Tough as a Mother.

"It reminds me that there are plenty of other people going through the same exact thing."

The hardest part is having the courage to reach out. Experts say that most pregnant women and parenting mothers struggling with addiction have the desire to get better but are afraid to seek help.

Thornton says the programs offered through Tough as a Mother are not punitive. They are voluntary and safe. Social Services will only remove a child if they believe there is a risk of physical abuse or neglect. If you are in treatment, you are showing that you are trying to make a better life for yourself and your children.

"We have to make it safe for moms to reach out and when moms do reach out, they should be met with compassion and support and childcare and resources and celebration," said Thornton.

The Tough as a Mother campaign has a special holiday tool kit to help others learn how they can support pregnant and parenting mothers this holiday season.

For more information on the campaign or to find addiction recovery resources near you, click here:

https://toughasamother.org/?fbclid=IwAR2hO8FcUwE18_N2cWG2qdDVdyE9rVKR9mpjE_s4CyNo7l3Hv3UW9qsJYlE