36 injured, 11 seriously, after Hawaiian Airlines flight experiences "severe turbulence," officials say
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu left 36 people hurt, with 11 suffering serious injuries, after the plane experienced "severe turbulence," officials said Sunday. A total of 20 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 were taken to two local hospitals, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed. Nine of those 20 sustained minor injuries with 11 suffering serious injuries, according to EMS.
Iguana causes power outage in Florida town for third time this year
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CNN) -- An iguana caused "a large-scale outage" in Lake Worth Beach, Florida earlier this month -- the third iguana-triggered outage in the city this year. The outage impacted about 1,400 customers in Lake Worth Beach in Palm County, city spokesman Ben Kerr told CNN. The...
Snowstorm arriving ahead of Christmas, how will this year compare to past?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm is arriving ahead of Christmas. CBS 2 looked into how this year's conditions compare to past historic years. A strong storm is expected to hit Chicagoland with just about everything -- cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills and potentially significant snow Thursday evening through Friday. The lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are likely to be in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Bitter cold expected to hit much of the U.S. just before Christmas
Freezing temperatures and heavy snow are expected to hit large swaths of the U.S. in the week leading up to Christmas, leading to dangerous conditions and possibly disrupting travel for millions. "We're looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday," said Zack Taylor, a...
Vatican defrocks American priest: CBS News Flash Dec. 19, 2022
An American priest has been defrocked by the Vatican. Father Frank Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for placing an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on social media. He posts frequently about U.S. politics and abortion. Thirty-six people were injured -- about a dozen seriously -- when their Hawaiian Airlines flight was rocked by turbulence. And the “Yellowstone” prequel is here. It's available on Paramount+.
