MLB
Matt Carpenter agrees to deal with Padres (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, a source told MLB.com on Tuesday. The terms of the contract are unclear and the team has not yet confirmed the signing, which features a player option for '24 as well.
MLB
Who's left? Best free agent at each position
Sure, several superstar free agents have been signed as we near Christmas, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees, Carlos Correa joining the Giants, Jacob deGrom heading to the Rangers, and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t several gems remaining on the open market for teams to snatch up.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 20
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Rickey tops this list not for his achievements as a player, but for his numerous contributions as an executive. Among the most noteworthy: his role in developing the modern farm system; opening the first full-time Spring Training facility; his early embrace of statistical analysis; and promoting use of batting cages, pitching machines and batting helmets. Of course, nothing he did was more significant than signing Jackie Robinson to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers, permanently tearing down baseball’s color barrier.
MLB
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Monday night. The deal would be for two years, sources told MLB.com, but...
MLB
Clayton Kershaw set to play for Team USA
He's won a World Series title and an MVP Award, and his shelves are loaded with Cy Young Award trophies. Now, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw wants to add a World Baseball Classic title to his menagerie. On Monday, Team USA announced that Kershaw was "All In" for the tournament this spring.
MLB
Padres agree to contract with catcher Severino (source)
The Padres and free agent catcher Pedro Severino have reached an agreement on a split contract, a source told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell on Monday. It will pay him $1.95 million if he reaches the Major Leagues and includes $550,000 in performance incentives, according to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Cubs' new pitcher Taillon talks joining team, 2023 goals
CHICAGO -- As the Cubs were recruiting Jameson Taillon in free agency, the ballclub sent Craig Breslow, the team's vice president of pitching and an assistant general manager, to New York to sit down with the pitcher in person. Taillon expected maybe a half-hour discussion, but his conversation with Breslow...
MLB
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres appear to have found some of that much-needed pitching depth they've been searching for. Right-hander Seth Lugo is in agreement on a two-year contract with San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Monday. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical. The deal is worth $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after the first season.
MLB
Browning, '90 WS champ who threw perfect game, dies at 62
CINCINNATI -- Former Reds great Tom Browning, who was a member of the 1990 World Series title-winning club and the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in franchise history, died on Monday. Browning, who was 62 years old, was found not breathing and unresponsive at his home in Union,...
MLB
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up
A lot of attention is paid to all of the big signings and trades made during Hot Stove season, but the moves that aren’t made can be equally important. Last offseason, the Astros didn’t bring in an outside replacement after losing Carlos Correa to the Twins in free agency, opting instead to give rookie Jeremy Peña the opportunity to seize the starting shortstop job. Peña went on to produce 4.8 wins above replacement in the regular season, then earned both the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards as the Astros won it all.
MLB
Pirates trade for utility man Connor Joe from Rockies
The route to Pittsburgh may have had several detours along the way, but Connor Joe, at long last, will suit up for the black and gold. The Pirates acquired Joe from the Rockies in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia, the team announced on Sunday, bringing Joe back to the organization that drafted him eight years ago.
MLB
White Sox reunite with Hamilton on Minor League deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Billy Hamilton is returning to the White Sox via a Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Hamilton, 32, played 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and had...
MLB
In any given start for Blue Jays, Bassitt has a lot to offer
TORONTO -- When Ross Stripling was with the Blue Jays, he’d often joke that he “threw the kitchen sink." Chris Bassitt, who takes his place in the rotation for 2023 and beyond, chucks the sink and starts emptying cupboards. There are pots and pans and coffee mugs bouncing...
MLB
Pirates pick up catcher in deal with Hedges (source)
The Pirates entered this offseason wanting, if not needing, to add depth at several position groups. They’ve added at first base. They’ve added to the bullpen. They’ve added to the rotation. Now, they’ve added behind the plate. Pittsburgh on Saturday agreed to a one-year, $5 million...
MLB
Justin Turner agrees to deal with Red Sox (source)
The Red Sox added a gritty run producer to their lineup, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent Justin Turner, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the signing, which is expected to be for two years and worth around $22 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
MLB
Could Rangers have AL's top rotation?
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers entered the offseason with one clear goal above all: to improve the starting rotation. General manager Chris Young and the rest of the front office answered the call with swiftness, signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom before baseball’s annual Winter Meetings even took place.
MLB
Braves lose Swanson to Cubs in free agency
ATLANTA -- Thoughts of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta began to evaporate as this offseason’s earliest weeks began to unfold. They were completely erased on Saturday when Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs. Now, the Braves will need to find a shortstop for the...
MLB
Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste -- not with the quality of star shortstops available on the free-agent market. After a round of monetary musical chairs, the North Siders reeled in one of the game's elite infielders in Dansby Swanson. On Saturday,...
MLB
Rays' 2023 spring camp to open at Disney
ST. PETERSBURG -- Unable to use the Charlotte Sports Park complex due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Rays will hold the first phase of their Major League Spring Training camp at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex before hosting most of their Grapefruit League games at Tropicana Field.
MLB
What Benintendi will bring to White Sox in '23
CHICAGO -- Are the 2023 White Sox strong enough to win a World Series championship, or at least emerge as the American League’s top team?. Those questions should be front and center for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams and the entire front office as they continue to fortify the roster during the offseason. It’s the goal set out by Hahn early on in the rebuild, discussing the winning of multiple titles on a few occasions over the past five years.
