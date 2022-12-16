ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road in Week 15 to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football from Lumen Field.

The 49ers come into tonight looking to extend their six-game winning streak after knocking off the Bucs 35-7 last week. Brock Purdy will get the start again tonight as they look for their 7th win in a row. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will look to bounce back after a 30-24 loss to Carolina last week as they look for a win to stay in the playoff race.

This will be a great game tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

  • When: Thursday, December 15
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA), FOX (KTVU – San Francisco, CA)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 43

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

