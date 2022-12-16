ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince William: FURIOUS With Harry and Meghan Over Netflix Documentary Series!

Now that all six episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary are available for streaming, just about every take imaginable has been articulated in reviews, think-pieces, and thousands upon thousands of unhinged Twitter threads. Of course, the opinions that matter most to Harry and Meghan are those...
The Hollywood Gossip

Gwendlyn Brown: Kody Chose Robyn Over His Own Children!

Sometimes it feels good to be right about something you’ve been speculating for a while. Other times … not so much. And unfortunately this time, it’s actually pretty darn painful. For years now, Sister Wives fans have thought that Kody Brown clearly favored his fourth wife, Robyn.
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Gwendlyn Brown: Thanks for Getting Divorced, Mom and Dad! Now I'm Famous!

Gwendlyn Brown is making the best of a challenging situation. Amid a Sister Wives season that has taken viewers behind the scenes of her parents’ break-up, the 21-year old joked around via Instagram on Thursday, December 15. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jamie Lopez, Super Sized Salon Star, Dead at 37

Tragic news this week out of the reality television universe:. Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv’s Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has passed away. She was 37 years old. The official Instagram account of the beauty salon itself confirmed the awful development on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy