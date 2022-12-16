“Holly, we’re really worried about you. You’ve been sleeping for days. Let us take you to the school clinic.”. I looked up at a figure in the bedroom door surrounded by a light that hurt my eyes. It was my college roommate, a sweet girl from North Carolina who had put up with my shit for most of our senior year. I wanted to bounce up and smile, to jump into my dance gear and go to modern dance class, or shrug into my baggy jeans and Doc Martens for a trip to the quad, but my body was so tired, and my lower back was hurting. I’d been seen at the school clinic and treated for sinus infections and viruses, but I only felt worse and more run down. It was my senior year at Duke University, and I should have been celebrating and partying. My medical school interviews were complete, and I had more than one place to choose from for the next stage in my journey to becoming a real adult.

2 DAYS AGO