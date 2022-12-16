IDENTIFIED: Woman who crashed a truck into a front yard in Reedley, police say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department.

Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area of the 1200 block of J. Street in Orange Cove. They attempted to pull it over but the driver failed to stop, prompting a pursuit. Officers followed the vehicle into Reedley where the truck crashed into the front yard of a home on Pederson Avenue, north of American Avenue.

The driver was identified by the Orange Cove Police Department as 22-year-old Sydney Estrella Rios from Orange Cove. She was transported to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Officers say she will likely face charges of felony evading and reckless driving.

