This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist massacre pleads guilty to murder and terror charges
The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, convictions that guarantee a life prison sentence.Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.A conviction of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate includes an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Gendron...
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Yard to Intimidate Black Family in Mississippi
Officials have announced that a Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in federal court to burning a cross in his front yard with the intent to intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Guardian reports that 24-year-old Axel Cox of Gulfport, Mississippi mounted a wooden cross...
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’
Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
7 members of Alabama family sentenced in federal bust of "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the U.S.
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian
The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Walmart reportedly investigated the manager who carried out the recent deadly shooting in Virginia two years before the attack following worker complaints
Walmart faces lawsuits over its handling of a manager who carried out a mass shooting. Executives reportedly investigated complaints 2 years ago.
CBS News
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
newsnationnow.com
What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?
(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
