Love for 'Colors': Man's pet turtle of 24 years sparkles as flower girl in his wedding
This is a love story about a pet turtle named Colors and the quarter-of-a-century friendship she shares with her 32-year-old Chicago owner, Paul McDonald.
‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
Englewood family turns grief into holiday joy for neighbors
The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who died suddenly last week, is now donating the toys and other Christmas gifts that were intended for him. The Englewood mother said she’d like to help volunteers deliver the gifts herself.
#1StudentNWI: The Lowell Red Devils are ready for the holidays
On December 3, the Lowell Chamber of Commerce held its annual Winterfest. The first part of the day’s festivities included a Breakfast with Santa at Lowell Middle School (LMS) sponsored by Lowell Tri Kappa, where many Lowell High School (LHS) students volunteered. At LMS, breakfast was served along with...
Families 'shop' for toys and gifts at Marillac St. Vincent's Christmas Store in Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Hundreds of families in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood got to pick out presents and stocking stuffers at Marillac St. Vincent's Family Services Christmas Store on Saturday. The Christmas Store was held at the Vince and Pat Foglia Family and Youth Center on Jackson Boulevard. Families were invited to...
Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts
CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs. Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training. Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.
Oakbrook Terrace 'memory tree' helps patients remember the good times
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas tree at Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace is not just any tree.In this case, it's also therapeutic, used to try to jump start the brain. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us how it's providing some hope for the holidays.Memory care residents at Terra Vista often get lost in a flurry of thoughts.This holiday season, Rita Kroenert was happy to find a way to connect with her brother."Remember this?" she asked him.It's an ornament of his past."Oh yeah!" Mike Morgan said."It's the Sears Tower.""That's a long time ago," he said.Morgan was an iron worker who helped...
Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
Santa along with FOP delivering gifts, food to families in Calumet city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twenty families in the south suburbs will get a visit from Santa.The Calumet City Fraternal Order of Police will accompany Santa to deliver gifts and food baskets.They left the Calumet City Public Safety Training Center at 10 a.m. As part of the fun, Santa left his sleigh back at the North Pole and will be riding in a 1931, Ford model "A" hot rod.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
Renee Hall honored with Michigan City Education Award
On an annual basis the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce solicits nominations from local schools, teachers, and community members for its Michigan City Education Award. This year that process began in October and after a review of all nominations the selection committee chose to honor Renee Hall with this year’s award. Presented by Comcast Business, this annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.
Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Adopt-A-Pet: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
Sandy De Lisle, Head of Development and Community Engagement.
