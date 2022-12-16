ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: The Lowell Red Devils are ready for the holidays

On December 3, the Lowell Chamber of Commerce held its annual Winterfest. The first part of the day’s festivities included a Breakfast with Santa at Lowell Middle School (LMS) sponsored by Lowell Tri Kappa, where many Lowell High School (LHS) students volunteered. At LMS, breakfast was served along with...
LOWELL, IN
fox32chicago.com

Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts

CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs.  Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training.  Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oakbrook Terrace 'memory tree' helps patients remember the good times

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas tree at Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace is not just any tree.In this case, it's also therapeutic, used to try to jump start the brain. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us how it's providing some hope for the holidays.Memory care residents at Terra Vista often get lost in a flurry of thoughts.This holiday season, Rita Kroenert was happy to find a way to connect with her brother."Remember this?" she asked him.It's an ornament of his past."Oh yeah!" Mike Morgan said."It's the Sears Tower.""That's a long time ago," he said.Morgan was an iron worker who helped...
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Renee Hall honored with Michigan City Education Award

On an annual basis the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce solicits nominations from local schools, teachers, and community members for its Michigan City Education Award. This year that process began in October and after a review of all nominations the selection committee chose to honor Renee Hall with this year’s award. Presented by Comcast Business, this annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

