ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Headteacher apologises after private school pupils perform Nazi salute during play about Hitler

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6qii_0jkGx7pZ00

The headteacher of a private school has been forced to apologise after a series of images were circulated showing its pupils performing the Nazi salute during a play about Adolf Hitler .

Parents of pupils at Millfield school were outraged by the students’ behaviour during a one-man-show performed by actor Pip Utton, donning full Nazi regalia.

The Jewish Chronicle obtained a series of photos taken during the performance, which took place just one day before Yom Kippur, capturing several pupils giggling while giving Sieg Heil salutes.

The headteacher at the Somerset school, which charges an exorbitant £45,000-a-year in school fees, has since apologised for the incident, which is believed to have involved sixth-form students.

“We should not have staged this play,” Gavin Horgan said. “We are sorry for the hurt that has been caused and we have changed our approach to vetting performances so that this will never happen again.”

The Independent has contacted Millfield School for further comment.

The images have been met with vehement criticism from parents, with one father of a Jewish pupil saying they had left him feeling “sick”.

“What on earth were the teachers thinking? It would not be appropriate to give this kind of play the green light for school children at any time, least of all on the eve of Yom Kippur,” he told The Jewish Chronicle .

“The school must have known of the content and if not, it should have. There is no excuse for this disgraceful error of judgment.”

Another exasperated parent said Millfield had offered no explanation or apology for the children’s behaviour, nor for staging the play so close to Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which is centered around repentance and atonement.

Millfield’s alumni include the likes of singer Lily Allen, Romeo Beckham, England footballer Tyrone Mings and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

Mr Utton said he would have asked the school to perform on another date had he known it was the eve of Yom Kippur.

He insisted the play was educational and that he had manipulated the children to do the Nazi salute to show them how terrible the gesture is.

“Perhaps the school should have also have been more sensitive and found another date,” he said.

“I was in no way attempting to glorify that horrible, horrible salute. The point was to show how people can be manipulated and how easy it is. Believe me, it is shocking for me to see it happen.

“They got the fact that it was kind of a joke because they were laughing about it.”

Comments / 12

Gail Rice
5d ago

The Nazi salute was required anytime anyone was near Hitler. You could be arrested for not saluting. If you are going to perform a play about him, I don't see how you could not include it.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Education Secretary criticised over comments on teachers’ pay

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been criticised for saying a teacher’s salary is in the top 10% of earners in some parts of the country.Facing questions from teachers and parents on LBC radio on Wednesday, she said the Government had agreed to union demands to increase funding for schools but was told it was not enough and that conditions also had to change.She said: “We have raised the starting salary because of the need to attract graduates, £28,000 for someone starting straight from uni and that will be £30,000 by 2024.“My cousin has just started teaching and she is on...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Upworthy

Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.
The Guardian

A placard on the street said all we need to know about the violation of Child Q

“Someone walked into the school, where I was supposed to feel safe, took me away from the people who were supposed to protect me and stripped me naked, while on my period.” These are the words of the 15-year-old black girl we now know as Child Q. In this devastating summary of her violation, Child Q makes clear what key professionals were unwilling to recognise that day: she was a child in need of safeguarding.
The Independent

Call for antisemitism lessons in schools to combat ‘alarming’ spread of hate

Schools should be required to teach about contemporary antisemitism as part of a drive to combat an “alarming” rise in hatred towards Jewish people among British pupils, a Government adviser has said.Former Labour MP Lord Mann, who now sits as a non-affiliated peer, urged ministers across the UK to take action after a recent investigation found antisemitic incidents in English schools almost trebled over the past five years.The independent antisemitism tsar said the “growing spread” of cases among young people should be a matter of “deep concern” to everyone, as he warned such dangerous prejudices often lead to violence against...
The Independent

Student solves Sanskrit grammatical problem that puzzled scholars for centuries

A grammatical problem which has perplexed scholars since the 5th century BC has been solved by a Cambridge University student and could “revolutionise the study of Sanskrit”, a professor has said.Indian PhD student Rishi Rajpopat, 27, decoded a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient Sanskrit language who lived around two-and-a-half-thousand years ago.Sanskrit is only spoken in India by an estimated 25,000 people out of a population of more than one billion, Cambridge University said.But it is the sacred language of Hinduism and the medium through which much of India’s greatest science, philosophy, poetry and other secular...
The Independent

Royal experts suggest solution to help family members escape ‘gilded cage’

A slimmed-down monarchy could help reduce some of the issues experienced within the royal family, two expets have argued in the wake of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.In the bombshell series, the couple make a series of allegations against the royal family, suggesting major rifts between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in addition to other senior members of the family.In one episode, Harry claims that his brother “screamed” at him during negotiation talks at Sandringham in 2020, where the family gathered to discuss the Sussex’s potential exit from royal duties.Now, two constitutional...
The Independent

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis attacks bishops for ‘using the pulpit to preach from’

A Tory MP has launched an attack on Church of England bishops – and is facing mockery after he said they should stop "using the pulpit to preach from".Jonathan Gullis was told to "look up the meaning of Bishop in the dictionary" after blasting the senior clerics for "preaching" about refugees.It comes after the prelates criticised the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and said the idea should "shame us as a nation". In June the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and 23 other bishops had said refugees were “the vulnerable that...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy