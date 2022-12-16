TGIF: Beast of the East, help if you need it & more

Did you know there are young women competing in wrestling in Delaware?

Alyssa Mahan will be among approximately 1,000 high school wrestlers from 22 states to take to the mat Saturday for the start of the Beast of the East wrestling tournament at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.

She is one of just a few young women. The Delaware Military Academy senior will get an early start today as one of 10 wrestlers from Delaware competing in an inaugural girls tournament that kicks off the 2022 Beast of the East event.

