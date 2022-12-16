Read full article on original website
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Cambridge and No. 25 Arizona State host San Francisco
Arizona State Sun Devils (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arizona State visits the San Francisco Dons after Desmond Cambridge scored 23 points in Arizona State's 91-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros. The Dons are 5-1 in home games. San Francisco is 1-1...
Clippers host the Hornets in non-conference play
Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-14, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Charlotte play in non-conference action. The Clippers are 10-7 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Ivica...
Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh after Federiko's 22-point game
Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -3.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 82-56 victory over the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange are 6-2 on their home court. Syracuse...
St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1
Vancouver010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Parayko, STL (Tripping), 0:20; Parayko, STL (Cross Checking), 5:08; Miller, VAN (Slashing), 10:33. Second Period_1, St. Louis, Kyrou 14 (Tarasenko, Leddy), 10:25. 2, Vancouver, Mikheyev 10 (Hughes), 12:24. 3, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Parayko, Leddy), 13:02. 4, St. Louis, Thomas 8 (Barbashev, Kyrou), 18:50 (pp). Penalties_Buchnevich, STL (High Sticking), 7:13; Schenn, VAN (Tripping), 17:34; Vancouver bench, served by Garland (Too Many Men on the Ice), 19:22.
Buffalo 3, Vegas 2
Second Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 16 (Pilut, Tuch), 1:53. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 26 (Fitzgerald), 7:15. 3, Buffalo, Pilut 1 (Okposo, Krebs), 13:28. Third Period_4, Vegas, Stephenson 8 (Martinez, Amadio), 3:54. 5, Vegas, Smith 17 (Pietrangelo, Karlsson), 17:38. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-7-5_18. Vegas 10-10-23_43. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of...
Montreal 3, Arizona 2
Arizona0200—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Anderson, MTL (Cross Checking), 7:22; McBain, ARI (Hooking), 10:18; Slafkovsky, MTL (Hooking), 13:12. Second Period_1, Montreal, Caufield 19 (Guhle, Anderson), 0:49. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 5 (Keller), 1:24. 3, Montreal, Dvorak 7 (Xhekaj, Dadonov), 4:27. 4, Arizona, Maccelli 3 (Crouse, Chychrun), 7:23. Penalties_None. Third Period_None. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI...
OMAHA 83, DENVER 66
Percentages: FG .520, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Mullins 3-5, Smith 1-1, Bruner 1-5, Bowen 0-1, Lukic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lukic 2, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Bruner 7, Mullins 4, Kisunas 2, Smith, Tainamo). Steals: 6 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic, Tainamo). Technical...
Dallas plays Minnesota on 3-game road slide
Dallas Mavericks (15-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to end its three-game road skid when the Mavericks visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 9-11 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points...
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Percentages: FG .516, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ball 5-10, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Hayward 1-2, Washington 1-4, Maledon 0-3, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Plumlee 3, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr., Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, Oubre Jr. 4, Ball 2, McDaniels 2, Plumlee,...
No. 22 Gonzaga 70, San Diego 59
GONZAGA (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Truong 3-9, Maxwell 2-8, Hollingsworth 1-3, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Truong 1, Little 1) Turnovers: 9 (Truong 3, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Burton 1, Team 1) Steals: 5 (Hollingsworth 2, Ejim 1, Williams 1,...
Nelson leads Delaware against Ohio after 23-point game
Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 23 points in Delaware's 60-59 victory over the Rider Broncs. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 4-1 in home games. Delaware is eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.2...
