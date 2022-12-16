ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts

CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: La Porte is skating into winter break

The month of December has been busy for the La Porte High School (LPHS) Slicers. The Science Olympiad season has started off, and the team made it to the Whiting Invitational. LPHS students Hunter Quadlin, Ian Bos, Nolan Bockhorst, and Chase Collins had themselves a day and brought home six medals between all of them.
LA PORTE, IN
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs.  Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training.  Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.  
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat

From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Winter awaits at Westville High School

Westville High School (WHS) celebrated homecoming last week. Leading up to the homecoming game, there was a spirit week. The first day was Mathlete vs Athlete, where students either dressed as a nerd or an athlete; the second day was Adam Sandler Day, where students were asked to dress as the star Adam Sandler does in baggy clothes; day three was Dynamic Duo Day, where people dressed as their favorite duo from popular culture; day four was Soccer Mom vs. Barbecue (BBQ) Dad, where students showed off their best impression of a soccer mom or BBQ dad; and the final day was Hat Day as well as dressing in orange and black to show Blackhawk pride.
WESTVILLE, IN

