Love for 'Colors': Man's pet turtle of 24 years sparkles as flower girl in his wedding
This is a love story about a pet turtle named Colors and the quarter-of-a-century friendship she shares with her 32-year-old Chicago owner, Paul McDonald.
‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
Englewood family turns grief into holiday joy for neighbors
The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who died suddenly last week, is now donating the toys and other Christmas gifts that were intended for him. The Englewood mother said she’d like to help volunteers deliver the gifts herself.
Families 'shop' for toys and gifts at Marillac St. Vincent's Christmas Store in Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Hundreds of families in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood got to pick out presents and stocking stuffers at Marillac St. Vincent's Family Services Christmas Store on Saturday. The Christmas Store was held at the Vince and Pat Foglia Family and Youth Center on Jackson Boulevard. Families were invited to...
Sunday Brunch: Traditional meals for Hanukkah
CHICAGO — Max and Benny’s joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make a traditional meal for Hanukkah. Ingredients Directions Yields 30-36 Potato Pancakes
Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts
CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
#1StudentNWI: La Porte is skating into winter break
The month of December has been busy for the La Porte High School (LPHS) Slicers. The Science Olympiad season has started off, and the team made it to the Whiting Invitational. LPHS students Hunter Quadlin, Ian Bos, Nolan Bockhorst, and Chase Collins had themselves a day and brought home six medals between all of them.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Opinion: Remembering Chicago's famed Walking Man
NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the life Joseph Kromelis, Chicago's famous "Walking Man", and the harsh conditions that many unhoused people live with every day.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Chance the Rapper joins 'Windy City Weekend' as Ryan, Val talk 'Avatar,' Chicago Bears
Chance talked about his upcoming event, A Night At The Museum.
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs. Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training. Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.
First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
Home Alone’s ‘Little Nero’s Pizza’ available for limited time at pizzeria in Park Ridge
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Home Alone’s Little Nero’s Pizza is BACK, ya filthy animals! For a limited time, a northwest suburban pizzeria is bringing Kevin McCallister’s favorite fictional pizza place to life. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge will deliver pizzas in a Little Nero’s box from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23. The offer is […]
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
#1StudentNWI: Winter awaits at Westville High School
Westville High School (WHS) celebrated homecoming last week. Leading up to the homecoming game, there was a spirit week. The first day was Mathlete vs Athlete, where students either dressed as a nerd or an athlete; the second day was Adam Sandler Day, where students were asked to dress as the star Adam Sandler does in baggy clothes; day three was Dynamic Duo Day, where people dressed as their favorite duo from popular culture; day four was Soccer Mom vs. Barbecue (BBQ) Dad, where students showed off their best impression of a soccer mom or BBQ dad; and the final day was Hat Day as well as dressing in orange and black to show Blackhawk pride.
Santa along with FOP delivering gifts, food to families in Calumet city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twenty families in the south suburbs will get a visit from Santa.The Calumet City Fraternal Order of Police will accompany Santa to deliver gifts and food baskets.They left the Calumet City Public Safety Training Center at 10 a.m. As part of the fun, Santa left his sleigh back at the North Pole and will be riding in a 1931, Ford model "A" hot rod.
