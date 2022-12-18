ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

The Red Wave Takes LA as Fresno State defeats Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 during the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The game kicked off at 12:30pm Saturday on ABC30.

The Bulldogs took a quick 7-0 lead after Jake Haener connected with Zane Pope for a touchdown.

Jordan Mims helped the team take a 14-0 lead with a four yard touchdown in the second quarter.

An 11 yard touchdown from Nikko Remigio brought the game to 22-6 with 36 seconds left in the third.

Mims scored his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, securing the 29-6 win for the Bulldogs.

The unique belt Fresno State is playing for in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

The winner of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be presented on the field with a unique over-the-top championship belt following Saturday's game.

Fresno State Bulldogs make Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance ahead of bowl game

Players were able to meet with Jimmy Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

How Fresno State Quarterback Jake Haener recovered from his early season injury

For the first time on camera, FS quarterback Jake Haener revealed the details of his early season injury and what it took to return this season.

Fresno State accepts Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl invite, will face Washington State

ABC30 Central Valley

