The Red Wave Takes LA as Fresno State defeats Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl

The Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 during the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The game kicked off at 12:30pm Saturday on ABC30.

The Bulldogs took a quick 7-0 lead after Jake Haener connected with Zane Pope for a touchdown.

Jordan Mims helped the team take a 14-0 lead with a four yard touchdown in the second quarter.

An 11 yard touchdown from Nikko Remigio brought the game to 22-6 with 36 seconds left in the third.

Mims scored his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, securing the 29-6 win for the Bulldogs.

As the official partner of the Fresno State Bulldogs, ABC30 will give you unmatched coverage and access to the team up to and through the bowl game!

You can see reports from Sports Director Stephen Hicks all week on Action News Live at Six and Live at Eleven.

After a triple-header of college football bowl games on Saturday, turn to a special edition of Action News at 8:30pm for post-game coverage that only ABC30 can provide.

The winner of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be presented on the field with a unique over-the-top championship belt following Saturday's game.

Players were able to meet with Jimmy Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

For the first time on camera, FS quarterback Jake Haener revealed the details of his early season injury and what it took to return this season.