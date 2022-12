1.

Hey! You know what! In 2022 I am using exclamation points at the end of every email sentence! I don’t care if it looks like I’m unhinged! I am! Warmest regards!!! @kaitfeldmann 07:56 PM - 10 Jan 2022

this headline makes sense in context but it really sounds like a story about a witch's curse gone wrong @petridishes 05:32 PM - 18 Jan 2022

if you can pretend that a groundhog is predicting the weather for the next six weeks, you can use they/them for a single person @rivbutcher 03:34 PM - 02 Feb 2022

when they forget to give the copy desk access to the Google Doc: @styleguide 10:59 PM - 02 Feb 2022

Them: We used the Google Docs spellcheck, so I think it's pretty clean.Me: @styleguide 08:53 PM - 02 Feb 2022

How many copyeditors does it take to change a light bulb?This is the first time you've mentioned a light bulb @PiersTorday 06:26 PM - 11 Feb 2022

electricity went out and i had a small meltdown at work today @pragdua 09:44 AM - 15 Mar 2022

Yeah I love the “Grammys” — all the grammy lessons in my damn style guide @styleguide 08:29 PM - 03 Apr 2022

The past tense of the verb “lead” is “led,” which sounds the same as the element “lead,” which rhymes with “red,” which sounds like “read,” which is the past tense of “read.” Somehow we navigate through these words every day, so don’t tell me singular “they” is too confusing. @The_GrammarGeek 11:43 PM - 06 Apr 2022

"Don't Worry Darling"? But I am worried! About where the vocative comma went! @styleguide 06:27 PM - 02 May 2022

The sexual tension between me and the em dash is insane. I literally cannot stop. @_InGoldInk 04:54 PM - 11 Jun 2022

they're a 10 but they use two hyphens instead of an em dash @styleguide 06:11 PM - 20 Jun 2022

"twerp" is derived from a guy named t w earp @depthsofwiki 10:36 PM - 26 Jun 2022

Once i read an article about how women need to use less em dashes because it is a feminine way to write and I was like “ok—“ @christapeterso 09:42 PM - 05 Jul 2022

spotted an ellipsis in the wild… it really gave me pause. @jelenawoehr 07:39 PM - 08 Jul 2022

queue is such a funny word. you get it right on the first letter and then take four victory laps @_unwell 04:10 AM - 05 Jul 2022

Shout-out to the other neurodivergents who use parentheses too much (to add context to make sure nothing is misunderstood) (because parentheses clarify our directness) (I hope this tweet makes sense). @BeingCharisBlog 07:20 PM - 11 Jul 2022

YOUNG PEOPLE: heres some slightly different language you can use to be more inclusiveOLD PEOPLE: we are going to burn the entire earth to the ground @ben_rosen 03:00 PM - 16 Jul 2022

Dogshit - Very poor qualityBullshit - Not trueHorseshit - NonsenseApeshit - RambunctiousBatshit - InsaneThis is an excellent feature of English that we should continue building upon. @lacquerleaks 05:29 AM - 18 Jul 2022

“men used to hunt” yeah well i stay in the google doc and watch while an editor is working on my copy @angelmendoza___ 04:38 PM - 21 Jul 2022

going into next week I think I speak for all editors by saying that the name Beyoncé should universally autocorrect to include the accent mark over the e across all devices and platforms @SteveKandell 11:59 PM - 22 Jul 2022

the chicago style hot dog implies the existence of the mla style hot dog @twentylifetimes 01:55 AM - 02 Aug 2022

Copyeditor: “I am going to break up some of your longer sentences” (crowd boos) “with more em-dash pairs” (crowd cheers) @BRKeogh 11:33 PM - 03 Aug 2022

As the years go by, I’m increasingly becoming the guy on the right, in more ways than one. https://t.co/4kMOGPsWQ0 @The_GrammarGeek 06:35 PM - 09 Aug 2022

It's wild to me that we have a word for "throwing someone out a window" but not for, like, "the day after tomorrow". What's going on here? Big Window? @illocutie 06:40 PM - 08 Aug 2022

If there’s one thing I’m gonna do it’s use an em dash @rosedommu 09:56 PM - 16 Aug 2022

me when I see writers lurking in the Google Doc while I'm still editing @megh_wright 04:42 PM - 17 Aug 2022

every time I send an email with no exclamation points I am just a tough lil guy. so stern. so brave. @slizagna 05:43 PM - 17 Aug 2022

THE USE OF SINGULAR “THEY” ACTUALLY DATES BACK TO THE 1300S SO YOU CAN’T MAKE THE ARGUMENT THAT IT “BOTHERS YOU” BECAUSE IT’S “GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT” EVEN SHAKESPEARE AND EMILY DICKINSON USED “THEY” WITH A SINGULAR ANTECEDENT AND NO ONE SAID A THING @styleguide 08:43 PM - 18 Aug 2022

They say consistent writing makes your language-brain sharper, but I somehow wrote 2k new words today and then when I was making a grocery list I couldn’t remember the word “lettuce” so I wrote “sandwich leaf” @erinslaughter23 08:15 PM - 22 Aug 2022

“Yeah it’s late but at least when I file, the copy is clean”The copy editors: @elamin88 09:27 PM - 25 Aug 2022

[tears in my eyes, pulling out a gun] ok my darlings... I have some bad news... @BrotiGupta 10:55 PM - 29 Aug 2022

when taylor uses hyphens instead of em dashes in her album announcement @styleguide 02:49 PM - 29 Aug 2022

my brother, taking one (1) journalism class in college and texting me to ask if I know what the AP style book is... @katikokal 07:45 PM - 29 Aug 2022

when the copy desk doesn't get to edit the draft @styleguide 06:11 PM - 06 Sep 2022

when you see someone else in the google doc but it’s just you in another tab @nicolewboyce 09:18 PM - 04 Oct 2022

I'm sorry but "non-fungible" will always mean "impossible to turn into a mushroom" to me @DarkLiterata 02:09 AM - 07 Oct 2022

poke is a way better gender neutral term than person: mailpoke, congresspoke, handypoke, snowpoke. all perfect. @isle_mcelroy 03:29 PM - 31 Oct 2022

The contradictory Oxford comma use, the missing punctuation, the random insertions of Elon-speak… It’s always immediately noticeable when copy editors get fired @kattenbarge 08:54 PM - 05 Nov 2022

I hate commas its not my job to tell you when you breathe work it out youre a grown adult @ACartoonCat 02:13 PM - 13 Nov 2022

Using an en dash is lowkey goated in situations where displaying a date range is the vibe @tassel_loafer 12:27 AM - 17 Nov 2022

if twitter really is dying, my confession is that i never noticed the comma in that one pride and prejudice quote, so up until recently i always read it as "you have bewitched me body and me soul" in a leprachaun voice and i never understood how people found that romantic @oyinwrites 01:04 PM - 18 Nov 2022

Microsoft Word wrapped-you deleted the same sentence 947 times-you stared at 14 different documents and added nothing before closing them in disgust-you were in the top 1% of users of the word “just” @megelison 02:55 PM - 01 Dec 2022

a real testament to the evolution of language is the fact that every "today is giving tuesday" type email subject line makes me laugh at least a little @NifMuhammad 02:52 PM - 29 Nov 2022

I learned a new phrase today: going goblin.I intend to use it at every opportunity. @StephenKing 05:28 PM - 06 Dec 2022

Goblin mode has made it to China. In this screenshot it’s both being translated phonetically and rendered as “摆烂模式”, which basically means “fuck it mode”. I love this @benegotherit 07:15 PM - 08 Dec 2022

city of toronto, you needed a copyeditor on staff for this one. @maxymiw 01:58 PM - 13 Dec 2022

