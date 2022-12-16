Read full article on original website
Sunrise Over DeLuca Toyota In Ocala
This beautiful sunrise photo was taken from the parking lot of DeLuca Toyota in Ocala looking out over SR 200. Thanks to Mark Rankin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘Colorful Pleasures’ art exhibit departs Ocala International Airport in January
There are still three weeks remaining to check out artist Christine Dozier’s current exhibit, “Colorful Pleasures,” at the Ocala International Airport before it departs in January. The exhibit, which opened in July, will remain on display at the airport (1770 SW 60th Avenue, Suite 600) through Tuesday,...
Water-themed exhibit opens at Discovery Center
The Discovery Center’s new water-themed exhibit, “H20 Go!,” is now open to the public. The latest exhibit will take guests on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere, according to the Discovery Center. Visitors will learn all about this tiny molecule and why it so important.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Resident reminding Marion County seniors of new property tax exemption for 2023
Good news: the Marion County Board of County Commissioners adopted Amendment 11 this year. It’s an exemption for low income seniors who are over 65, have an income under $32,000, and have lived in their homes (valued under $250,000) for 25-plus years. Call the property tax office to get...
Micaela Joy Capobianco
Our sweet angel, Micaela Joy Capobianco, 17, of Ocala Fl, left this earth and went to a better place on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. Micaela was born February 1st, 2005 in Oconto Falls, WI. She grew up in Lansdale, PA and Ocala, FL. Micaela is survived by her mother, Melissa...
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr.
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born March 28, 1961 to Arthur H. Rozell Sr. and Joanne Stephenson Rozell in Longview, Texas. He worked as a soil tech engineer in the construction industry for many years.
Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on I-75 in Marion County
A pickup truck that was hauling approximately 6,000 pounds of onions caught on fire in Marion County on Saturday evening. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1 and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a freight vehicle fire that was reported on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.
Laura Mae Moore
February 1, 1928 – December 15, 2022 (age 94) On February 1st, 1928, Ruben and Katie Mosby welcomed the last of their seven daughters into the world and named her Laura Mae. As a young girl she flourished, and she received her formal education in the Marion County School System.
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists
The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
William Fred McAteer III
William Fred McAteer III completed his life’s journey on December 12, 2022, after a short illness. Fred was born to William Fred McAteer Jr. and Arietta Pauline (Davis) McAteer in Ocala, Florida. The McAteer family first settled in Marion County in 1852 and Fred’s grandfather owned the Ocala Wagon...
Marion County Fire Rescue receives over $850,000 in grant funding for new power load stretchers
Marion County Fire Rescue recently received $858,000 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of new stretchers. The funds, which were received from the Assistance to Firefighters grant, will be utilized to purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems. These stretchers will then be installed in all MCFR transport units across Marion County.
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
