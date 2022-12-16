Commissioners approve Parkhill for library design

Once Midland firm Parkhill was confirmed as the architect for the new Ector County Library, many members of the Ector County Library committee prepared to exit and Ector County Judge Debi Hays asked them if they wanted to say anything.

Many turned around and in unison they said “Thank you.”

Ector County Library committee chairman and Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham expressed his gratitude after the Ector County Commissioners’ Court on Thursday unanimously approved Parkhill.

“I want to thank this Court and the judge for putting this committee together for shepherding us through this two-year process to get to this stage,” Ham said. “We actually get to start visualizing what this new library is going to look like, where it’s going to be, how much it’s going to cost and how we can start raising money.”

Hays said after the meeting she has worked closely with Ham over the last three years about making the library a better place.

The departing county judge said she wants to make the Ector County Library a star of the Permian Basin that attracts exhibits that would be found in larger cities across the state.

“Through my four and a half years, there have been many things that I’ve put in my to-do list to try to get accomplished for the county and the library was one of them,” Hays said. “… Let Odessa have a star on its map and be a hub to an education/entertainment center for our downtown area.”

The Court will use $250,000 of ARPA funds to pay for the Parkhill services.

Commissioner for Precinct 2 Greg Simmons after the meeting explained the next steps in the process.

“(Parkhill) will come up with some mock drawings of what they envision,” Simmons said. “At the same time, (Parkhill) will be instrumental in looking at the surrounding area and say this is a good location for it. At some point, the Court would either take (Parkhill’s) recommendation or intervene say which drawing we want. Then the next step would be cost estimates from contractors and how it would cost to do this.

“My guess is that it’s still a long process. It’s probably going to be three to six months before we get all the drawings and recommendations.”

The Court also voted 4-0 to approve the sub-recipient agreement with West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and Ector County Water Utility District. Hays abstained from voting as she was offered to be the general manager of ECUD last week.

Grantworks ARPA Project Manager Andrea Souflee commended the Court for allocating funds to proper entities. The Court approved $10 million in ARPA funds to ECUD and $1.94 million to the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 3.

The Court previously approved subrecipient agreement on Dec. 6 for the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department to receive $1.94 million, while the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department and the Goldsmith Volunteer Fire Department will each receive $900,000.

“This Court has put in a lot of money toward bettering the situation in a lot of Ector County,” Souflee said to the Court. “… What you are doing is really incredible and I’m so happy that GrantWorks and myself, in particular, is part of this whole process.”

The Court voted 4-1 to charge $11.33 to non-qualified people to eat at the Ector County senior centers. Rodriguez was the lone dissenting vote. Commissioners did agree to review at next year’s budget meetings about lowering the cost of each meal.

Gardner asked to table the agenda item of “consider, discuss, and answer any questions regarding the Senior Center Policy and Procedure” to allow Ector County Attorney Lee McClendon to review it.

The court also:

>> Received a presentation from Coffman and TxDOT Aviation. No action taken

>> Received a brief presentation regarding additional funding options for the Ector County Youth Center and any additional buildings in the future. No action taken.

>> Approved a Resolution In Support of Additional Funding for the County Road Grant Program for Energy Impact Areas.

>> Approved a Resolution in Support of HJR: Grow Texas Fund Legislation.

>> Accept a $26,000 donation from Barnhart & Bolt for the Sheriff’s Office.

>> Accept a $11.00 donation from Teresa Cornelius for the Sheriff’s Office.

>> Accept a $483 donation from Legacy Funeral Payable Co-op for the Sheriff’s Office.

>> Accept a $27 donation from Legacy Funeral Payable Co-op for the Sheriff’s Office.

>> Accept a $20,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the Sheriff’s Office.

>> Approved placing a new donate button/link for the library website and purchase new fundraising software to start our new capital campaign to help raise funds for the new building.

>> Approved placing a new library lending machine configured for all material types with customized graphics and an accompanying book drop in the Music City Mall playground area next to JCPennys, the roll skating rink and the food court and to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Special Department Equipment, 001-690-5507 and to Donated Revenues, 001-4171 for $49,650.

>> Denied the purchase of two Chevrolet Silverado 2500s for Building Maintenance in the amount of $104,850 from Sales Tax.

>> Denied the purchase of a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with rig-up and a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with rig-up for the Public Works Department in the amount of $112,470 from Sales Tax Account 005-810-5505.

>> Denied the purchase of a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Information Technology Department in the amount of $49,840 from Sales Tax Account 005-810-5505.

>> Approved the renewal to the Master Nursing Staffing Agreement between Reliable Nursing Services, Inc. and Ector County.

>> Approved the Officer & Offender Meal Program.

>> Approved a renewal of the Cellbrite contract.

>> Approved a Consent to Assignment of Ground Lease Agreement and Assignment and Bill of Sale between Odessa Schlemeyer Airport and BEVO AIR, LLC, CHIVO AIR, LLC, collectively with 900NF, LLC, and HEDLOC AVIATION, LLC.

>> Approved entering into a contract with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates (LCA) for the design of 3.97 miles of caliche road.

>> Approved entering into a contract with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates (LCA) for the design of Tripp Ave. Right of Way Widening and Improvements.

>> Approved the Ector County Investment Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

>> Approved the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for December 15, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.