Patriot 1st
4d ago
The DMV just has to go back to full service transaction's just like before the pandemic. They screwed everything up in the name of covid precautions. I had to travel an hour and wait 4 hours to get tags and register a new vehicle purchased out of state and also pay 3200 sales tax and believe me that sucks.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
3
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey
Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
5 NJ rail stations getting federal dollars to improve access
NJ Transit is receiving $34.1 million in federal grants to help improve accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility needs at select rail stations. The Biden Administration on Monday announced $686 million going out to nine states, the first round of funding for the All Stations Accessibility Program. The New...
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
Not a great year for women in New Jersey politics, according to report card
It’s been a disappointing year for women in New Jersey politics. According to the annual New Jersey County Report Card from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women’s representation remains stalled in New Jersey counties. Women made incremental gains as county commissioners and in...
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
Is it Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in New Jersey?
Before you get a new car, here's something you should know. It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for. Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to...
The deadline to apply for New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax relief is quickly approaching
Officials in New Jersey are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program before the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. Qualified homeowners making less than $150,000 in 2021 will receive a tax credit of $1,500, while those making $150,000 to $250,000 will get a tax credit of $1,000. Renters who made $150,000 or less will receive a direct check for $450.
Almost $200 million in NJ cannabis sales in first 6 months after legalization
There were almost $200 million in legal recreational cannabis sales between when New Jersey legalized weed in April and September, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced Friday.
roi-nj.com
Former U.S. DOL benefits pro, Hassler, appointed as executive director of N.J.’s IRA plan
Todd Hassler has been selected to lead and implement a state-sponsored retirement plan designed to help private-sector employees save for the future, according to a Friday announcement from New Jersey’s Secure Choice Savings Board. As the first executive director of the Secure Choice Savings Program, Hassler will oversee the...
N.J. auto insurance costs more for renters, blue-collar workers, non-college grads. It’s discrimination, activists say.
For at least two decades Cuqui Rivera of North Brunswick hadn’t been in a car accident. She didn’t get a speeding ticket. Her only interaction with her auto insurance company was to cut them a check, which she did religiously. She was a model driver as far as insurance coverage goes.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling; Murphy expected to sign soon
Democrat-led Senate passed the measure, and Republicans are raising questions about its constitutionality.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: New Jersey Senate Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill, Now Heads To Murphy’s Desk
The New Jersey Senate has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just two months after the controversial bill was first introduced, sending it to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s desk for his signature. The bill, which was approved by a 21-16 vote will almost certainly be challenged...
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
More NJ workers are engaging in career cushioning — are you?
The New Jersey economy remains relatively strong but inflation and supply chain disruption issues have caused problems for many New Jersey businesses, and there is growing concern among workers about possible layoffs. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the Rutgers University John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development,...
