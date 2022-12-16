ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey

Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey

So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know

Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
More NJ workers are engaging in career cushioning — are you?

The New Jersey economy remains relatively strong but inflation and supply chain disruption issues have caused problems for many New Jersey businesses, and there is growing concern among workers about possible layoffs. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the Rutgers University John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development,...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

