This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey
Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
Is it Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in New Jersey?
Before you get a new car, here's something you should know. It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for. Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to...
Traveling for the holidays? The times you should avoid on NJ roads
‘Tis the season to travel and AAA estimates almost 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year. This year is expected to be the busiest for holiday travel since...
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
NJ job seekers could soon be getting more detailed salary information
Job seekers in New Jersey could soon be able to get some important information about the position they’re applying for, that hasn’t always been previously available. New Jersey lawmakers are expected to soon consider a wage transparency measure that would require employers to include a salary range with all job postings.
More NJ workers are engaging in career cushioning — are you?
The New Jersey economy remains relatively strong but inflation and supply chain disruption issues have caused problems for many New Jersey businesses, and there is growing concern among workers about possible layoffs. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the Rutgers University John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development,...
Still falling – NJ gas cheapest in over a year
New Jersey gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in over a year. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.29, according to AAA. That is 10-cents less than we were paying in December of 2021. Even with demand for gas rising over the last...
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company
No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
AAA Experts Tell Us The Best And Worst Times For Holiday Travel In New Jersey
We are all getting ready for the holidays and this year is going to be a doozy. Experts are saying that we are still over-traveling to make up for lost time during COVID. In fact, the volume of travel is expected to be the busiest we've had since the year 2000.
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
The Absolute Coziest Bar In New Jersey Will Make You Feel Right At Home
It's not often I describe a restaurant or bar as cozy, but I went out for a drink last night at the coziest bar and grill I've ever been to. Basically, imagine Cheers but instead of being in Boston, it's right here by the Jersey Shore. Now I'll admit that...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
