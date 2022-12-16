Read full article on original website
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
Friday and Saturday's storm in Maine, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday, and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening.
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Where normally, you'd expect the sign to mention shortened Christmas Eve hours and being closed on Christmas Day, there were actually hours of operation for Christmas Day.
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
I love Top 10 lists, especially when they bode well for New England. That doesn't just mean being on them, but also NOT being on them. We tend to think of them as positives more often then not however this one is one you don't want to be on. And...
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
I know what you're thinking. New York and California are #1 and #2 on this Top 10 list of states with the most luxurious vehicles in the country. After all, they're always the epicenter of luxury for the most part. As for the #3 spot, I'm definitely going with Connecticut.
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 6pm.
Well, we humans know we're up against a 'Tripledemic' this winter season as the Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Sirus, or RSV are on the rise, according to Yale Medicine. We've been hearing the warnings for a while now and if you're like most, you've at least received your next...
