Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords

Splash News

Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!

The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.

If you’ve scrolled through fashion and style accounts on TikTok this year, you’ve probably come across the ‘dark academia’ trend. Inspired by historical libraries, castles and fantasy formal schools like Harry Potter‘s Hogwarts, outfits under hashtags like #darkacademia often combine classic elements of ‘school-girl’ style (think sheer tights, plaid skirts, collared shirts, oxfords) with darker, more gothic-esque colors.

While posing for Variety, Swift looked stunning and chilly weather-appropriate in a dark blue ‘Sibem Wool and Cashmere Jumper’ from The Row over her ‘Linen and Silk Tweed Miniskirt’ by Brunello Cucinelli. The style icon added Prada’s classic ‘Triangle Logo’ loafers in a rich red hue to complete her get-up, and accessorized her outfit with a shiny, thin bracelet, delicate silver rings and dangly small hoop earrings from Jennifer Zeuner.

The “Bejeweled” hitmaker wore her long, blonde tresses and bangs down and styled straight. As for makeup, the “Anti-Hero” singer went for her signature black cat-eye liner, subtle mascara, rosy radiant blush on her cheekbones, and completed it all with a shiny red lipstick hue and edgy black manicure.

Swift Discusses Directing Short Films, Music Videos And More In New Interview

Swift and McDonagh, 52, interviewed each other as part of Variety‘s annual ‘Directors on Directors’ program, having both made critically acclaimed short films. Swift opened up about her viral and highly viewed project, All Too Well: The Short Film, and McDonagh, a successful director, playwright and Oscar winner, spoke about his career beginnings, and making the award-winning 2004 short film Six Shooter.

The two kicked off their chat by complimenting each other regarding their respective previous releases. Swift told McDonagh that her goal with many artistic projects is to “tell stories,” whether she’s making a song or video. She also noted that directing a full-length feature film is a goal of hers.

“I have always written stories, poetry, songs. And I think this just grew out of that storytelling. And the more I did it, the more I loved it,” she said. Swift also noted that she is a fan of McDonagh’s moving, emotional approach to filmmaking, which was similar to her own experience when making the All Too Well film, as she channeled her feelings of “despair and heartbreak.”

The multi-talented Swift recently announced that she will soon make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, and as usual, Swifties can’t wait to see what she does (we bet it’ll be better than anything from our “Wildest Dreams!”)