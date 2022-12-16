ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

Taurus Lady
4d ago

Ed is a dummy he is discusting and Liz needs to go live her life , work her job , get her daughter. Ed is not marriage material.

Reply(3)
17
judy van coevering
2d ago

Ed is jealous, insecure and controlling..... he is NOT ready for commitment or marriage and probably never will be..... for him to go into where she works and perch at the bar and WATCH her is wrong and creepy.....

Reply
4
Cathie Boyd
3d ago

Girl you need to walk away and don’t look back this time , good grief

Reply
7
