Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Oelrichs 47, Wakpala 44
Omaha Nation, Neb. 80, Takini 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Santee, Neb. 48
Tiospaye Topa 50, Crazy Horse 30
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Makosica Bracket=
Pine Ridge 42, Lower Brule 40
St. Francis Indian 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34
Todd County 58, Marty Indian 56
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Lakota Tech 48, Wall 43
Rapid City Christian 68, Little Wound 39
Red Cloud 56, Dupree 34
White River 46, Custer 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
