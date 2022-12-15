ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Oelrichs 47, Wakpala 44

Omaha Nation, Neb. 80, Takini 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Santee, Neb. 48

Tiospaye Topa 50, Crazy Horse 30

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Makosica Bracket=

Pine Ridge 42, Lower Brule 40

St. Francis Indian 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34

Todd County 58, Marty Indian 56

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Lakota Tech 48, Wall 43

Rapid City Christian 68, Little Wound 39

Red Cloud 56, Dupree 34

White River 46, Custer 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

