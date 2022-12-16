ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

NFL MVP odds 2022: Patrick Mahomes now betting favorite to win Most Valuable Player after Jalen Hurts injury

The NFL's MVP award has become synonymous with the league's best quarterback over the past decade. The previous nine MVP award winners all played QB, with Minnesota's Adrian Peterson serving as the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. As such, it's no surprise that QBs like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes had the shortest preseason odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings

With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game

This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
Sporting News

Bengals, Joe Burrow bailed out with defensive holding call after officials appear to miss pass interference by Bucs

The Bengals were looking around everywhere for a flag on a deep shot to Ja'Marr Chase, but the flag never came. Then it arrived. A play later. The flag bailed out Joe Burrow big time. Burrow had backpedaled all the way to the Buccaneers' 47 on a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 24 before he was sacked by Devin White and Anthony Nelson. The play appeared to give Tampa Bay great field position as it led 17-6.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Packers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Monday Night Football'

When the Packers (5-8) host the Rams (4-9) to close NFL Week 15 on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET), they will be trying to save their slim NFC wild-card chances. Green Bay has had a frustrating season to fall from a 13-4 season in 2021. Los Angeles, which won Super Bowl 56 as a 12-5 team, has fallen harder. Now the teams hope to finish 2022 strong to carry momentum into 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 16 betting information for picking every game

Similar to Week 14, favorites did their part in winning straight up (12-4 SU) in Week 15, but underdogs continued to cash spread tickets (10-4-1 ATS). In Sunday's early-afternoon session, all six underdogs covered the spread, but favorites bounced back in the late-afternoon slate, posting a 3-0-1 ATS mark. Will the 'dogs continue to bark in Week 16? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.

