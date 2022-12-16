Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 Stores
A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers
The Vikings maintain a one-game lead over the red-hot 49ers.
Sporting News
Lions playoff picture: Detroit's updated NFC wild-card chances in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their dramatic 20-17 Week 15 road win over the Jets, they are .500 at 7-7. With Detroit's only loss its past seven games coming at home in Week 12 against the AFC-best Bills on Thanksgiving, the teams NFC playoff prospects keep looking better.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks: When, where, odds, how to watch + some history
The Chiefs look to extend their winning streak against NFC teams when the Seattle Seahawks visit Saturday.
Sporting News
NFL MVP odds 2022: Patrick Mahomes now betting favorite to win Most Valuable Player after Jalen Hurts injury
The NFL's MVP award has become synonymous with the league's best quarterback over the past decade. The previous nine MVP award winners all played QB, with Minnesota's Adrian Peterson serving as the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. As such, it's no surprise that QBs like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes had the shortest preseason odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP.
Sporting News
Sean McDermott praises Bills' Devin Singletary for 'great situational awareness' on final carry vs. Dolphins
Devin Singletary appeared to have a path to a potential game-winning touchdown on a run with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday night. But instead of breaking a tie between the Bills and Dolphins by scoring, Singletary elected to slide down at the 4-yard line. The play confused...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings
With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
Sporting News
Why Keelan Cole's controversial TD catch in Raiders vs. Patriots was upheld by officials
The Raiders needed some magic as they tried to mount a game-tying drive against the Patriots with no timeouts remaining late in the fourth quarter. They got it, thanks to a Keelan Cole touchdown catch — and a controversial call by the officials. It didn't appear as though the...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there's plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and bright...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game
This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
Sporting News
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
Sporting News
Bengals, Joe Burrow bailed out with defensive holding call after officials appear to miss pass interference by Bucs
The Bengals were looking around everywhere for a flag on a deep shot to Ja'Marr Chase, but the flag never came. Then it arrived. A play later. The flag bailed out Joe Burrow big time. Burrow had backpedaled all the way to the Buccaneers' 47 on a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 24 before he was sacked by Devin White and Anthony Nelson. The play appeared to give Tampa Bay great field position as it led 17-6.
Despite Recent Slump, Pete Carroll Confident Seahawks Can 'Make a Move' Towards Playoffs
Losing four out of five games, there's not much reason at the moment to believe in the Seattle Seahawks as a playoff team. But coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to give up on his squad and sees signs his team may be ready to turn the corner to close out the season amid a playoff push.
Sporting News
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Sporting News
AFC North standings: Bengals control division race after Ravens' loss to Browns
The Ravens have been leading the AFC North for most of the 2022 NFL season, but that changed Saturday with their 13-3 loss to the Browns. Baltimore was plagued by mistakes in the defeat. The Ravens ran the ball well, but they failed in scoring range as light snow fell in Cleveland.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Monday Night Football'
When the Packers (5-8) host the Rams (4-9) to close NFL Week 15 on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET), they will be trying to save their slim NFC wild-card chances. Green Bay has had a frustrating season to fall from a 13-4 season in 2021. Los Angeles, which won Super Bowl 56 as a 12-5 team, has fallen harder. Now the teams hope to finish 2022 strong to carry momentum into 2023.
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 16 betting information for picking every game
Similar to Week 14, favorites did their part in winning straight up (12-4 SU) in Week 15, but underdogs continued to cash spread tickets (10-4-1 ATS). In Sunday's early-afternoon session, all six underdogs covered the spread, but favorites bounced back in the late-afternoon slate, posting a 3-0-1 ATS mark. Will the 'dogs continue to bark in Week 16? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Panthers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 15 game
Week 15 features a matchup of 5-8 teams as the Panthers host the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh fell to AFC North rival Baltimore in Week 14. With Lamar Jackson out, the combination of Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown did just enough to get the Ravens the 16-14 victory. Not only...
