ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Judge orders K-9 handler to stand trial for aggravated assault

By Nate Carlisle
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUyqJ_0jkEwPmV00

A judge Thursday ordered a Salt Lake City police officer to stand trial for aggravated assault for siccing his K-9 on a suspect who had his hands up.

The officer, Nickolas Pearce, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He entered a not guilty plea at a hearing Thursday with Judge William Kendall.

Kendall scheduled a trial to begin June 5. Pearce’s attorneys declined to comment to FOX 13 after the hearing.

Salt Lake City’s police union issued a statement as follows:

The Executive Board of the Salt Lake Police Association is disappointed and angry by the judge’s decision to bind this case over for trial.

We believe that Officer Pearce not only followed SLCPD policy but was also within the law while effecting the arrest of an alleged domestic violence suspect.

The Executive Board and our Members will continue to stand behind Officer Pearce and support him through this trial.

This decision is highly concerning to the SLPA because of the potential chilling effect that this will have on law enforcement statewide.

Prosecutors argued Pearce exceeded the reasonable use of force when he ordered his dog to attack Jeffrey Ryans in Ryans’ backyard on April 24, 2020.

Ryans had his hands up on and one knee already on the ground when Pearce is heard on video order his K-9, Tuco, to “hit.” Ryans is then heard screaming.

Ryans testified in July that he has had multiple surgeries and has undergone physical therapy and still has no feeling between his shin and his ankle.

Ryans testified the episode contributed to a split from his wife and that he lost his job at Union Pacific because of the leg injuries. Ryans has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Salt Lake City.

In his ruling, Judge Kendall disagreed with the defense’s interpretation of events and said there was evidence Pearce exceeded reasonable use of force.

In July, Judge Kendall dismissed a second felony assault charge against Pearce when a witness who was in jail did not appear to testify. In that episode, Pearce was accused of lifting Tuco to bite a woman in a car.

Pearce remains employed but on administrative leave with Salt Lake City police.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Civilian review board rules deadly officer involved shooting as justified

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board said the lethal force used by police against an armed suspect in September was “reasonable.”. On Monday, the board unanimously found no reason for the two South Salt Lake police officers not to return to active duty and commended them for their “composure and discipline” during the situation.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Former college football player accused of raping, attempting to kill Utah woman

EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — An Orem man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his girlfriend a few years ago while attending Snow College. Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged in 6th District Court with attempted murder and two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and unlawful use of a financial card, third-degree felonies.
EPHRAIM, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
KEARNS, UT
ABC 4

School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
MAGNA, UT
KPCW

Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old

More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
HEBER CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy