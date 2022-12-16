Read full article on original website
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
nj1015.com
Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project
This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
The deadline to apply for New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax relief is quickly approaching
Officials in New Jersey are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program before the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. Qualified homeowners making less than $150,000 in 2021 will receive a tax credit of $1,500, while those making $150,000 to $250,000 will get a tax credit of $1,000. Renters who made $150,000 or less will receive a direct check for $450.
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
Is it Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in New Jersey?
Before you get a new car, here's something you should know. It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for. Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to...
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling; Murphy expected to sign soon
Democrat-led Senate passed the measure, and Republicans are raising questions about its constitutionality.
Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey
Despite efforts in Trenton by lawmakers to pass laws to protect New Jerseyans from carjacking and car thefts, the bottom line is only you can protect yourself from being carjacked by lowering your chances of being the next statistic in the state. Carjacking is a serious crime that can happen to anyone, anywhere. Though the chances of getting carjacked are relatively low, it’s still important to know how to avoid it. There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of getting carjacked. First, be aware of your surroundings and try to park in well-lit areas. Second, The post Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced eight bills largely aimed at expanding penalties for car theft, despite social justice reformers' concerns. The post Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
