Clatskanie, OR

In the Garden: Clatskanie students dig in to connect to community

By Laurey White Chief Guest Column
The Chief
The Chief
 5 days ago

There is an innovative program at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) that the students say they love, although it involves no texting or connecting to Instagram. Instead, they are connecting hands-on to their environment at the Clatskanie Community Garden next to Cope’s Park.

Taught by James Byrne, this sought-after agriculture class emphasizes sustainable decision making.

The connection

“By having their hands in the dirt and spending time manipulating their local habitat in the agricultural realm, they will feel empowered to manipulate it for the better,” Byrne said.

Integrating the connection to the land through their actions will enable them to see the value and importance of the resources involved and in turn care about them, according to Byrne.

“When they care, they can make choices about resource utilization with an eye towards sustainability and environmental improvement,” he said.

In addition to connecting students to the agricultural environment, the class is designed to connect each student to their local community. The students grow food, so far lettuce and tomatoes, that will directly go into the school lunches at CMHS.

This shows the direct impact they can have in feeding themselves and their peers. They also grow, harvest and sell food through the local Farmers Market which connects students to the larger community by showing them that their efforts have value, and their products are desired.

CMHS student Chloe May said the agriculture class has been quite valuable to her.

“It has meant so much to me,” she said. “This is probably something I wouldn’t know anything about if I wasn’t in this class. I have started sharing some of the knowledge I have learned with other people who are interested and using this knowledge in my own garden.”

Byrne stresses the importance of the Farmer’s Market connection.

“This connection is so good because it lets people see the great things that the students are doing and it shows the students that there are avenues to be involved in through agriculture,” said Byrne.

Students are also being taught the value of resources. “We can’t move our society away from a disposable mindset towards a sustainable one unless students have an understanding of the value of things,” said Byrne. In Byrne’s class students learn the value of agriculture from start to finish. Such important lessons include the cost of seeds, the germination rate, the cost of soil, how to make their own soil, how much is fertilizer and what should the final cost be for the completed produce. They then formulate how long the process took and determine their success in terms of sustainability.

“When students put all these facts together and see that they can make a profit and do so in a way that our value output is greater than our value input, then they will have a real connection to sustainability,” Byrne said.

Many successes

The students said they have realized many successes so far through their participation in the class. These include:

• Preparing a growing space by removing dryer felt and raised beds and covering it with bark chips and compost.

• Growing and selling produce, on consignment, at the Farmer’s Market.

• Selling native plants and hanging flower baskets via a Mother’s Day sale.

• Growing herbs from cuttings.

• Growing and harvesting sunflower seeds and having each student prepare them in a taste test challenge.

• Maintains an active beehive which produces honey.

“We are currently growing peas, cucumbers, lettuces, radishes spinach and kale,” Byrne said. “We also experimented with Hugelkultur.”

Hugelkultur is a mound bed or a mound culture composed of decaying wood debris and other compostable biomass plant materials and later planted as a raised bed.

Another exciting venture for the class, Byrne said is experimenting with aquaponics. Aquaponics, according to the Aquaponics Source Guide, is putting fish to work. The work that these fish do, eating and producing waste, is the perfect fertilizer for growing plants. The pond that Byrne created is a sight to behold. Made of logs and stone, it serves as a complement to an out-of-use greenhouse that Byrne acquired and transplanted to the CMHS property.

“The agriculture program has been really inspirational for me,” student Taylor Crawford said. “I always have a sense of community and satisfaction growing plants with my friends.”

Student Ben Hadley agrees with Taylor.

“To me, agriculture is something everyone should know,” Hadley said. “It is what keeps society together and is important for life. For me personally, learning how to create and sustain my own garden is very helpful and is important in case of disaster and also to have healthy local crops.”

“None of these amazing things would be happening without the enthusiasm and hard work of the students and mentorship and assistance of Brandon Schilling and his wife Jasmine Lillich, otherwise known as the Wild Locals,” Byrne said.

Schilling maintains the Clatskanie Community Garden.

For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.

The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

