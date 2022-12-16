Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman
UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
Boston Red Sox sign World Series champion Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox lost two important figures in their lineup during MLB free agency. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts landed
Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase
Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
4 former Yankees players New York can still reunite with in free agency
The New York Yankees’ heavy lifting is done for the offseason, but general manager Brian Cashman could stand to make a few more roster moves before the 2023 season begins — ones that allow the team to remain under the Steve Cohen Tax Threshold. Options exist, too! Even...
