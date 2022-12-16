ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Caleb Williams provides huge Cotton Bowl update

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
USC likely won’t be without their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in the Cotton Bowl. Not if he has a say in it, at least.

Caleb Williams spoke at his Heisman Trophy -winning press conference on Thursday on a variety of topics. The hot-button issue though for Williams is his health. The USC QB had been hampered by a hamstring injury and while it obviously didn’t alter his play too much, his status was still in doubt. But the Heisman winner is anything but unconfident that he’ll play in the upcoming Cotton Bowl Classic against Tulane .

Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times tweeted , “USC quarterback Caleb Williams said that his injured hamstring is doing well and that he’s still confident that he’ll be ready for the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.”

So Williams figures to take the field on January 2 when the Trojans play the Green Wave in Arlington. The Heisman winner figures to be one of the biggest players to watch all bowl season. Especially considering we’ll see him in Los Angeles in 2023, as well.

Tulane will have to deal with everything that USC has to offer. They probably wouldn’t have it any other way, but expect some fireworks with Williams and Jordan Addison on SC and Tyjae Spears of Tulane all expected to put up points in bunches.

