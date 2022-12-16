ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Search warrant executed for Oak Plains Academy after teen deaths

By Emily West
 4 days ago
Montgomery County Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Thursday of Oak Plains Academy after two teens died at the residential facility.

"With the assistance of the 19 th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two juveniles earlier this month," officials said.

Two 15-year-olds overdosed on Benadryl there.

Online, the treatment center is described as a psychiatric residential treatment service for kids 5 to 17 years old struggling with emotional and behavioral issues.

Since 2017, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered the Montgomery County Sheriff's had 238 reports at the address of the Oak Plains Academy. These responses vary from assaults, runaway calls, DCS referral calls, juvenile problems, and many others. The Sheriff’s Office said they do not know how much Benadryl the teens took but will be performing autopsies.

