FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
Woman dies after shot by 17-year-old son; teen arrested at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his mother Friday evening. Officers arrested 17-year-old Juan Ortiz. Police identified the mother who died as 34-year-old Isabel Ortiz. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Hills in south-central El Paso. Officials...
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
Crash on Paisano at San Francisco caused by ice on bridge; all lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown El Paso on Paisano Drive east at San Francisco Avenue. Officials said the crash was caused due to ice on the bridge. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
State of Texas to help City of El Paso bus migrants out of the city
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBS4) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
Possible DPS inspections cause backup for semitrucks in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Semitrucks were waiting for bumper to bumper for inspections by Texas state troopers on Monday. Semitrucks were backed-up off Artcraft and Upper Valley Road. Long lines were seen in both directions. The line started at the Santa Teresa port of entry. All of the...
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
El Paso's food bank under 'great deal of stress' as migrant crisis intensifies
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As hundreds of migrants continue to cross into El Paso every day, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is doing everything it can, with the little they have, to help provide relief. The food bank has been on the streets and in shelters helping...
First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off
El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
NMSU men's basketball fans react to first home game since police report detailed shootout
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Several fans trickled into the Pan American on Sunday to watch the NMSU men's basketball team play against Northern New Mexico. That was their first home game since a police report and surveillance video showed how a deadly shootout involving NMSU player Mike Peake and a UNM student unfolded in Albuquerque.
61st annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational games to be held this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl game is around the corner and the 61st annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational will also be underway. The teams participating in the tournament arrived in El Paso on Monday. Kent State and North Carolina A&T will join the UTEP...
Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts to 560 families in need
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in need in the Angel Tree program on Monday. The event was held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christmas Distribution Center located at 4814 Montana Avenue. The Salvation Army is giving 100 more...
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase
El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
