RIDGEWAY TWP. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after she crashed the vehicle she was driving into a Michigan State Police patrol car and led the trooper on a pursuit along M-50. Shannon Leigh Overton, 34, of Jackson was arraigned Monday in Lenawee County District Court. She is charged with single counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, unlawful driving away a motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records and state police. All are felonies. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 27, and a preliminary examination is set for Jan. 3. Bond was continued at $100,000.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO