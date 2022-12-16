Read full article on original website
Miami transfer Khamauri Rogers feeling at home in Starkville
In the 2022 recruiting cycle, former 247Sports four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers had a tough decision in the end and he eventually signed with Miami over Mississippi State. But a year later, Rogers is returning to the Magnolia State and will suit up for the Maroon and White. Last week the...
Mike Leach was a friend. But let’s be honest, we all felt like we knew him
(Mississippi State is hosting a public memorial for Mike Leach today, with speakers including Gabe Marks and Gardner Minshew. To honor the day, we asked a good friend of Coach Leach's to share some insights on what it's like to be friends with a colorful, quirky celebrity. The memorial service will be streamed live on SEC Network with limited interruptions and in its entirety in via SECN+ in the ESPN app.)
