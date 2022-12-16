ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mike Leach was a friend. But let’s be honest, we all felt like we knew him

(Mississippi State is hosting a public memorial for Mike Leach today, with speakers including Gabe Marks and Gardner Minshew. To honor the day, we asked a good friend of Coach Leach's to share some insights on what it's like to be friends with a colorful, quirky celebrity. The memorial service will be streamed live on SEC Network with limited interruptions and in its entirety in via SECN+ in the ESPN app.)
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy