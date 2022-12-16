(Mississippi State is hosting a public memorial for Mike Leach today, with speakers including Gabe Marks and Gardner Minshew. To honor the day, we asked a good friend of Coach Leach's to share some insights on what it's like to be friends with a colorful, quirky celebrity. The memorial service will be streamed live on SEC Network with limited interruptions and in its entirety in via SECN+ in the ESPN app.)

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO